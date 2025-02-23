Menu Explore
Only a true puzzle master can crack this tricky maths riddle that even stumped the experts

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Feb 23, 2025 09:30 PM IST

A challenging maths brain teaser posted on X left users baffled, with its puzzling number sequence.

Brain teasers, especially those involving maths, have gained immense popularity on social media, captivating even those who once found the subject difficult. These challenging puzzles not only stimulate the mind but also offer a sense of satisfaction when cracked. Whether you’re a fan of number games or just curious about the latest trending puzzles, these brain teasers are sure to intrigue.

A tricky maths brain teaser shared on X puzzled users.(X/@brainyquiz_)
(Also read: Brain teaser: This mind-bending riddle challenges your intelligence, can you crack it?)

A new maths puzzle to solve

For those who enjoy a good mental challenge, a new maths brain teaser is making waves online. Shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the user "Brainy Quiz", the puzzle presents a tricky sequence that has left many users scratching their heads. The teaser goes as follows:

"10 + 10 = 10, 20 + 20 = 60, 30 + 30 = 120, 40 + 40 = ??"

Check out the puzzle here:

The sequence appears straightforward at first glance, but as many have discovered, there’s more to it than meets the eye. The puzzle challenges you to identify the hidden pattern that links these equations together. With its engaging yet perplexing nature, this brain teaser has garnered attention from puzzle enthusiasts.

Earlier puzzle that left users pondering

Earlier, another tricky brain teaser shared by the account "All Quiz" had people guessing. The puzzle read:

"Intelligence Test: ABC = 321, CDE = 543, AEF = 651, FAC = ???"

(Also read: Brain teaser: If you crack this number puzzle in 15 seconds, you'll be titled a human calculator)

This pattern-based challenge led users to think critically, attempting to figure out the logic behind the sequences of letters and numbers. While some were quick to find the solution, others found themselves immersed in deep thought, trying to make sense of the puzzle’s design.

Why maths brain teasers gain attention on the internet

Maths puzzles, particularly those that involve patterns and sequences, often spark widespread curiosity on the internet. They engage people of all ages and backgrounds, offering both a challenge and a sense of accomplishment once solved.

