Brain teaser: If you crack this number puzzle in 15 seconds, you'll be titled a human calculator

Mathematics has always been a tricky subject for many, bringing back memories of schooldays filled with difficult equations and mind-boggling problems. However, when it comes to brain teasers, even those who dreaded maths in their school years find themselves intrigued. If you enjoy a good puzzle, then this latest brain teaser is sure to grab your attention. A viral maths puzzle on X puzzled users.(X/@Math_In_History)

The brain teaser that has everyone talking

A puzzle shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the account Mathematics In History has left users scratching their heads. The teaser presents a series of equations that seem simple at first glance but follow a hidden pattern:

"Solve it: 2 + 3 + 4 = 11, 3 + 4 + 5 = 15, 4 + 5 + 6 = 19, 7 + 8 + 9 = ?"

The puzzle has garnered over 8.5k views and nearly 400 comments, with users debating the correct approach. Some are convinced they have cracked the code, while others remain puzzled.

Users react – confusion, laughter, and debate

The post has sparked a flurry of reactions, with users sharing their own solutions and interpretations. One user confidently wrote, "The answer is 23. Look at the pattern—it's simple addition with a hidden sequence." However, another disagreed, responding, "No, it's not that straightforward. There's a trick here!"

A third user joked, "This is why I failed maths. Even social media is making me do equations now!" While some users were genuinely trying to solve the puzzle, others enjoyed the chaos, with one commenting, "I showed this to my dad, and now he won't stop explaining random number theories."

Another user expressed their frustration, saying, "I've been staring at this for 10 minutes, and I still don’t get it. Someone please explain!" Meanwhile, a maths enthusiast tried to bring clarity, posting, "The pattern is adding 5 to the previous result. The final answer is 23."

Despite multiple explanations, the debate rages on, with one user humorously summing up the situation: "I came here to solve a puzzle, not to question my entire existence."