Brain teaser: This simple but deceptive math riddle has left the internet confused, can you solve it?

Brain teasers have long been a favourite pastime for those who love a mental challenge. These puzzles not only test our logical reasoning but also push us to think outside the box. Their ability to engage and intrigue makes them viral sensations on social media, where users eagerly attempt to solve them and debate their answers. A mind-bending puzzle left the internet stumped with its unusual equation.(X/@brainyquiz_)

One such brain teaser has recently surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), shared by the account ‘Brainy Quiz.’ This puzzle is leaving netizens puzzled, with many struggling to decipher the hidden logic behind it.

The puzzle that has people scratching their heads

The brain teaser in question reads:

"IQ Test: 2 + 2 = 6, 3 + 3 = 12, 5 + 5 = 30, 9 + 9 = ??"

At first glance, the equations seem completely incorrect. However, there’s an underlying pattern that needs to be uncovered.

Check out the brain teaser here:

Another challenge that had the internet talking

This isn’t the first time ‘Brainy Quiz’ has managed to stump the online community. A previous brain teaser from the same account also left many baffled. It read:

"98% Can’t Solve This: 22 + 4 = 24, 13 + 6 = 16, 80 + 2 = 82, 67 + 9 = ??"

Similar to the latest puzzle, this challenge had users racking their brains, trying to identify the hidden pattern behind the seemingly nonsensical equations.

Why mathematical puzzles go viral

Puzzles like these gain traction online because they tap into people’s natural curiosity. They offer a quick mental workout, testing pattern recognition, logical thinking, and problem-solving skills. More importantly, they ignite discussions, as people race to find the correct answer before others do.

If you enjoy a good challenge, why not give this one a go? Can you crack the code and solve the mystery?