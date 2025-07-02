5 popular monsoon trek trails in Karnataka and Maharashtra based on difficulty level: Easy to moderate and challenging

For the adventure junkies who love the call of the nature, monsoon trekking is the ultimate way to experience nature at its wildest. It's misty, messy and muddy as it tests your grit and stamina. So if you wish to test, pack the monsoon gear and head out for a trek. Who said trekking is solely for seasoned pros, even beginners, when they find the right trail, can enjoy it. HT Lifestyle reached out to experts who shared the best monsoon treks to explore and exactly what you should pack before hitting the trail. Monsoon trek is an innovative way to rejuvenate yourself, for both your adventure seeker and nature lover personalities.(PC: Pexels)

Mallika Sheth, partner at Tealfeel, a conscious luxury travel company, shared the top 5 monsoon trek destinations, as per difficulty level:

5 monsoon trekking trails

1. Rajmachi Fort Trek, Maharashtra

Trek level: Beginner

Located between Lonavala and Karjat, this is one of Maharashtra’s most accessible monsoon treks.

Expect misty valleys, gushing waterfalls and a backdrop of twin forts, Shrivardhan and Manaranjan.

Stop by the Kondhane Caves en route for a quiet, moss-laden moment.

2. Kalsubai Peak, Maharashtra

Trek level: Moderate

Standing as the highest peak in Maharashtra, Kalsubai (near Bhandardara) offers panoramic views of the Sahyadris wrapped in monsoon fog.

Watch out for iron ladders along the route; it’s adventurous without being intimidating.

Make time for a post-trek detour to the serene Arthur Lake.

3. Andharban Forest Trek, Maharashtra

Trek level: Moderate

Translating to ‘dark forest,’ Andharban is a monsoon classic.

This trail near Tamhini Ghat feels like walking through a rainforest, with mist-covered trees, valley views and constant drizzle.

The descent takes you to Bhira Dam, which is a great wind-down spot.

4. Kudremukh Trek, Karnataka

Trek level: Moderate to Advanced

One of Karnataka’s most stunning monsoon treks, Kudremukh is lush, dramatic and full of rolling meadows that feel straight out of Scotland.

It's about 6-7 hours from Bangalore and sits inside a biodiversity hotspot.

5. Harishchandragad via Nalichi Vaat, Maharashtra

Trek level: Advanced

For serious trekkers, the Nalichi Vaat route to Harishchandragad is a vertical challenge, climbing rock patches through a narrow valley.

Come for the thrill, stay for the Kedareshwar cave temple and Konkan Kada’s jaw-dropping cliff drop. Only attempt with a guide and the right gear.

Monsoon trek gear

Now that your monsoon trekking list is sorted, it's time to be smart about how you pack your trek gear. From slippery trails to leeches, monsoon trekking trails present a lot of challenges, but the right gear helps you stay a step ahead.

Bhavna V, co-founder of Nysh.in shared with HT Lifestyle, eight requirements of monsoon trek gear:

1. Rain gear

A reliable rain jacket and waterproof pants are non-negotiable for monsoon treks.

Don’t forget a rain cover for your backpack, as torrential rain can seep through even the best covers.

Plastic or dry bags inside your backpack can act as dividers to separate and protect what you’ve packed and snacks.

Keep your gadgets safe with waterproof covers or pouches. This extra layer ensures your essentials stay dry even if your backpack gets wet.

2. Quick-dry clothing and spare essentials

Choose quick-dry, moisture-wicking materials so you stay as dry and fresh as possible, either synthetic blends or merino wool.

Avoid cotton, which absorbs moisture and leaves you cold.

Bring extra socks and underclothing; socks, in particular, as they have a tendency to get soaked, and dry socks will keep blisters at bay.

Put on all of the dry clothes you have when you get to the camp area to help prevent Hypothermia.

3. Medical must-haves

Include painkillers.

For headaches or muscle aches, cramp care, pain relief sprays or patches for sore muscles and joints, allergy medicines, and a variety of band-aids for minor cuts and blisters.

If you have any personal medications, ensure they are clearly labelled and packed securely.

4. Food and hydration

Pack high-energy snacks that are easy to eat on the move, such as nuts, energy bars, and dried fruits.

Carry a reusable water bottle with a purification system or tablets, as streams may be contaminated. Electrolyte powders can help prevent dehydration and cramps.

5. Sturdy, water-resistant trekking shoes

Choose shoes with excellent grip, ankle support, and quick-drying features to prevent slips and injuries.

Water-resistant footwear with anti-slip soles helps you navigate muddy and slippery trails safely.

Always pack extra socks to keep your feet dry and avoid blisters

6. Headlamp or flashlight

A headlamp or flashlight is crucial if you get caught in low light or need to set up camp after sunset.

Ensure you have extra batteries or a rechargeable option. Hands-free lighting is invaluable for navigating tricky terrain

7. Insect repellent

Monsoon treks are breeding grounds for mosquitoes and leeches. Carry a DEET-based insect repellent or natural alternatives. Apply it to exposed skin and clothing.

Consider anti-leech sprays or salt for leech-prone areas. Insect repellent helps prevent bites, infections, and discomfort.

Carry an effective insect repellent, too, to keep these critters at bay.

Even on overcast days, the sun's UV rays can be strong, so apply sunscreen to protect your skin.

8. Multi-tool or knife