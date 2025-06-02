Rainscape movement: Top Indian destinations to enjoy monsoon this season

Monsoon is now a fresh opportunity to set out to new destinations to experience the magic of the rain. Now, the rainy season offers a chance to look at the beloved destinations in a new light, which come alive in the downpour. Moreover, other than scenic views, it's also a moment to experience new holistic activities, from enjoying nature to doing yoga. The rainy season has sparked the Rainscape Movement among travellers eager to explore new destinations and embrace fresh experiences.(Freepik)

ALSO READ: Summer vacation: Top 10 international destinations families are heading for relaxing trips

Mallika Sheth, Partner at Tealfeel, a conscious luxury travel company, shared on the rise of ‘Rainscape movement’ - a growing shift in how people are choosing to experience monsoon by seeking out destinations that amplify the experience of the rainy season.

She said, “A growing tribe of conscious travellers, particularly Gen Z and millennial solo explorers, are turning their backs on crowded hill stations and opting instead for more soulful, lesser-known destinations that celebrate the rain, not escape it. We’re witnessing the rise of what I call the ‘Rainscape Movement’- a shift in the way we experience India’s monsoons. What ties these destinations together is not just their rain-soaked beauty, but the deeper experiences they offer. They encourage travellers to move slower, connect deeper, and travel more consciously. The rise of the rainscape reflects a broader shift toward meaningful journeys, mindful travel, and a return to nature’s rhythms.”

Coorg

Known as the Scotland of India, Coorg in Karnataka is a misty, green dream during the monsoon.

There are trails through dense coffee plantations like Tadiandamol or Brahmagiri that can be explored. For trekkers, Coorg’s wet weather becomes part of the adventure, adding both challenge and beauty to every step.

See waterfalls like Abbey Falls, Iruppu Waterfalls, which are stunning during the rains.

Rishikesh

Rishikesh emerges as more than just a spiritual destination during the rains

Yoga and meditation retreats here offer not only inner calm but also an incredible setting. Imagine sun salutations against the backdrop of rolling thunder and rhythmic rainfall. The monsoon turns Rishikesh into an introspective haven, perfect for yoga.

Varanasi

Fewer tourists mean more authentic interactions, making it ideal for travellers.

The ghats, glistening under overcast skies, take on a cinematic intensity, ideal for exploration.

Shillong and Sikkim

Sikkim’s quaint towns, Gangtok, Ravangla, offer peace and postcard views.

In Shillong, waterfalls explode into life, cloud forests feel alive, and locals celebrate the season like a homecoming. Go check waterfalls like Elephant Falls, Nohkalikai Falls.

Allepey

Alleppey in Kerala is perfect for backwater exploration in houseboats.

Ayurvedic spas offer monsoon-specific treatments, making wellness a central part of the experience.

Wayanad

Attend the three-day monsoon festival, which is an ode to nature, culture, and community. From bamboo raft races to tribal art showcases, it transforms this place in Kerala into a celebration of abundance.

From Pookode Lake to Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, there's a lot to explore in the monsoon in Wayanad amid the greenery.

ALSO READ: What is conscious tourism? Know about this eco-friendly travel trend