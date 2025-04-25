Summer vacation: Top 10 international destinations families are heading for relaxing trips

As the schools close for the summer and the heat climbs, families look for gateways, a much-anticipated break from the monotonous, daily routine. A quiet nature retreat is perfect to relax and unwind. Nature gateways are unique and provide a wide variety of experiences, from adrenaline-surge activities like hiking or kayaking to experiencing natural wonders like waterfalls or volcanic craters. Families are going to off-beat destinations for summer, from nordic to tropical countries.(Shutterstock)

So, where are families heading this year for international trips?

Pickyourtrail, an international holiday brand, revealed a notable surge in interest, with Thailand leading at 64.75%, followed by Japan at 25%, Central Europe at 24.31% and Sri Lanka at 7.53%, indicating a strong preference for culturally rich natural environments in the last two years. Even Nordic regions have seen a spike of 3.41%

Hari Ganapathy, Co-founder of Pickyourtrail shared a detailed guide on the major tourist spots in these destinations that are suitable for families:

Top spots

1. Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka offers lush rainforests, beaches, and cultural treasures, making it an ideal destination for families seeking a close connection to nature.

Things to do:

Head to Udawalawe National Park for a safari experience, where kids can spot elephants and learn about conservation efforts.

The beaches of Mirissa provide an opportunity to spot sea turtles and engage in ocean conservation programs.

Hiking in Sinharaja Forest Reserve.

2. Costa Rica

Families can explore rainforests, volcanic craters, and waterfalls.

Things to do:

Visit the Arenal Volcano National Park, where kids can enjoy easy hikes and witness volcanic hot springs.

The Monteverde Cloud Forest Reserve is another treasure trove for young explorers, offering canopy tours and bird-watching experiences in cloud forest. Zip-lining is also exciting here.

Wildlife spotting in Tortuguero National Park

3. New Zealand

From the rolling hills of Hobbiton to the beaches of Abel Tasman National Park, every corner offers a fresh adventure.

Things to do:

Children, along with parents, can kayak through the crystal-clear waters of Lake Taupo or explore caves adorned with glowworms.

The unique Maori culture adds an educational twist to the journey, making it not only a family bonding experience but a lesson in living with nature and sustainability.

4. Iceland

Iceland is a captivating family destination that brings kids face-to-face with the forces of nature. From glaciers to volcanoes to thermal springs, Iceland is exciting.

Things to do:

See hot springs in Blue Lagoon

Hiking in Thingvellir National Park

Geyser watching in Haukadalur

Take your family to Reykjavik’s Lava Centre.

See the northern lights.

5. Slovenia

Venture into Slovenia’s Soča Valley, where emerald rivers carve through dramatic gorges. Families can raft or kayak down the crystal-clear Soča River, hike through meadows, and explore hidden waterfalls.

Things to do:

White-water rafting on the Soča River

Hiking the Alpe-Adria Trail

Exploring the Tolmin Gorges

Canyoning in Sušec Canyon

Zip-lining through the valley.

6. Norway

Norway’s towering fjords, expansive forests, and quaint villages make it an ideal destination for families yearning to reconnect with nature.

Things to do:

Take a scenic boat ride through the stunning Geirangerfjord or explore the hiking trails surrounding the famous Lofoten Islands.

Visit the Polar Circle

7. Switzerland

Switzerland is a country where nature and serenity come together.

Things to do:

Families can hike through Alpine meadows, take scenic train rides through the mountains, or visit lakes like Lucerne, surrounded by majestic peaks. The well-maintained trails and family-friendly activities make Switzerland an ideal destination for children to explore outdoor adventures in a safe and peaceful environment.

Cable car rides in Zermatt.

Head to Lindt chocolate factory.

8. Portugal

Things to do:

Whale-watching excursions reveal majestic marine life, while hiking trails through verdant forests lead to hidden waterfalls.

Learn about geothermal activity at Furnas, where one can even cook traditional stews in volcanic soil.

Explore the Capelinhos volcano landscape.

9. Japan

Japan offers a harmonious blend of nature, culture, and tranquillity, making it ideal for a calming gateway.

Things to do:

Go cherry blossom viewing in Kyoto

Hot springs in Hakone, hiking near Mount Fuji

Hiking near Mount Fuji.

10. Thailand

With its beaches, lush jungles, and vibrant wildlife, Thailand is perfect for a family vacation.

Things to do:

Explore the peaceful islands of Koh Samui

Take a jungle trek in Khao Sok National Park

Snorkelling in Phi Phi Islands

Jungle trekking in Khao Sok

Visit elephants in Chiang Maij

Travel trends

Travel experiences are set to become more niche, as according to American Express 2025 Global Travel Trends Report, 92% of Indian travelers seek one-of-a-kind goods to remind them of their trips so that they can tell stories when they come back. While 84% prefer to support local small businesses during their travels.

This shows a growing desire for immersive and culturally-rooted experiences, for instance, buying local crafts in a Slovenian valley or attending a traditional tea ceremony in Japan.

Families are looking forward to make the most of the travel, cost-wise as well as 79% of Indians are planning to use rewards points for leisure travel in 2025, and 84% believe combining credit card rewards with other loyalty programs gives them the best value for international trips.

ALSO READ: Money-saving travel hacks to know: Best day, month to book air tickets and more tips