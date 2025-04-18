These interior design hacks will make your home feel like a 5-star nature retreat

A home that feels warm and inviting stands the test of time when designed with sustainable elements. A timeless home is one that feels warm, inviting and effortlessly elegant. Ditch the trends: Here are the sustainable and stunning elements that can make your home stylish forever.(Image by val)

Simple switch that instantly makes your home feel warmer

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sarita Handa, Chairperson and Founder of Sarita Handa, shared, “Natural materials like wood, linen and cotton bring comfort and durability, creating a space that feels organic and lived-in. Soft, earthy tones and handcrafted details add character, while thoughtful layering of textures makes rooms feel cozy yet refined.”

The future of interior design is here—and it is sustainable.(Image by Zen Sanctuary)

She suggested, “Choosing timeless designs over trends ensures lasting beauty, while sustainability keeps the home eco-friendly. Small touches like woven accents, nature-inspired patterns, and artisanal craftsmanship enhance the welcoming feel, making every corner of your home a harmonious blend of style, comfort and conscious living.”

These natural materials are taking over luxe homes

According to Brijesh Bansal, Founder of Stone Art, incorporating sustainable materials like stone, marble and wood into your décor not only enhances your home’s aesthetic but also ensures longevity with minimal maintenance. He explained, “Marble sculptures, decorative fountains and wooden accents bring a sense of permanence and elegance, standing the test of time. These elements age gracefully, adding character while remaining effortlessly stylish.”

Trash to treasure: Upcycling and repurposing in sustainable interior design (Photo by Pickawood on Unsplash)

The expert elaborated, “Stone and marble surfaces reflect natural beauty, while handcrafted wooden pieces add warmth and charm. Thoughtfully chosen, these sustainable accents create a welcoming, enduring space that blends sophistication with eco-conscious living, making your home both timeless and environmentally responsible.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Hridik Chawla, Co-Founder of Essentia Home, opined, “Minimal furniture crafted from natural materials like solid wood and stone creates a sense of harmony and balance. Subtle, earthy tones—beige, taupe, and soft greys—enhance serenity while blending seamlessly with any décor. Clean lines and uncluttered spaces reflect mindful living, allowing the beauty of craftsmanship to shine.”

Looking for eco-friendly home decor trends? Try these sustainable materials, innovative interior design (Photo by 333k+ Arts)

He concluded, “Thoughtfully designed pieces not only stand the test of time but also promote sustainability. By embracing minimalism with organic textures and soothing hues, your home becomes a calming retreat—one that exudes sophistication, comfort, and a lasting connection to nature.”