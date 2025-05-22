What is conscious tourism? Know about this eco-friendly travel trend

Travel is not just chasing bucketlist destinations or moments. It is also about travelling with care and compassion, so the places we love remain intact for those who come after us. Whether it is ensuring a low carbon footprint or supporting the local community, sometimes travel is about preserving the beauty. Conscious tourism is one such approach that encourages travelling with care and responsibility, protecting the environment and culture. Conscious tourism is all about seeing the world while making sure it stays as beautiful as the other travellers, leaving a low carbon footprint.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shiv Bose, CEO of Eco Hotel and Resorts, explained more about this eco-friendly travel.

He said, “Tourism brings jobs, supports local economies, and helps people discover new cultures, but it also puts pressure on the environment and local communities. As awareness grows, more travellers are choosing to explore the world in a way that respects nature and culture. This is the heart of conscious tourism. Conscious tourism means making thoughtful travel choices. It encourages respect for people, places, and ecosystems. It doesn’t take the fun out of travel, it adds meaning. It helps ensure that travel benefits everyone, including future generations.”

Shiv Bose shared this detailed guide that explored the roots of this conscious tourism:

What is conscious tourism?

Conscious tourism means thinking before you travel. It asks you to care about the impact you make. When you travel this way, you choose options that help, not harm.

You stay in places that save water and energy. You eat local food and shop from small businesses. You avoid waste and respect nature and take photos, and leave only footprints. You still enjoy the stay however, tread responsibly.

Where to stay?

The locations of stays are organic, more in touch with nature.(Shutterstock)

The place you stay can shape your whole trip. Many travellers now avoid big hotels. Instead, they look for places that protect nature and support local communities. Here are three experiences doing well:

1. Eco-resorts in remote settings

These resorts sit deep in forests, high in hills, or near quiet coasts. Built with natural materials, they blend into the land.

They often run on solar power, collect rainwater, and use bio washrooms.

Walk in the woods, watch birds, or just breathe in clean air; nature is always close.

2. Organic farm stays

These stays put you right on organic farms. You can help plant, harvest, or feed animals.

Meals come fresh from the fields.

You can also learn cultivation without chemicals and care for the soil with permaculture methods.

3. Homestays with local families

When you stay with a host, you experience their livelihood. These homes use local building styles and avoid plastic.

Meals are homestyle, and ingredients are local.

Best of all, much of the money you spend goes back to rehabilitation activities and the general welfare of society.

Some conscious activities to do

Use public transport, walk, or try innovative, eco-friendly ways to get around town.(Shutterstock)

