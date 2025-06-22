Career gaps are the new cool among young professionals? Micro-retirement is the rising trend to fight workplace burnout

The mainstream hustle culture commonly depicts a career as strictly linear, if not full-time, then at least freelance, always on, always producing something. The concept of breaks clashes with the expected ambitious drive, and in the end, typically gets dismissed as laziness. But there's a growing trend where young professionals are turning the tide, embracing the career gap with acceptance rather than insecurity. These ‘breaks’ are no longer viewed as setbacks but rather as a strategic means to personal growth. This trend is ‘micro-retirement’ and it transforms hustle to hiatus for young professionals to find purpose and renewed vigour. The younger generation is quitting their jobs and, before hopping onto another, is choosing to follow their passions, like travelling.(Shutterstock)

Peter Duris, CEO and Co-founder of AI career app Kickresume, shared with HT lifestyle about this emerging career trend seen among young working professionals that is rooted in the concept of ‘break’ in a more bold and empowering manner.

Peter said, “Micro-retirement is a new career trend that involves younger workers taking short breaks between jobs to focus on their hobbies, well-being, and personal aspirations. This trend allows them to focus on fulfilling personal goals and ambitions now, rather than having to wait until retirement age. It is a pause in your career to travel, work on passion projects, or simply have a well-deserved break. This trend is growing among younger generations, allowing them to focus on fulfilling personal goals, rather than having to wait until retirement age."

There may be initial confusion around the term, since the word ‘retirement’ typically implies the end of one's career. However, for the younger generation, this micro-break may not indicate permanent exit but just a temporary halt before beginning something new.

Peter clarified, “Micro-retirement doesn’t mean leaving the workforce forever. People will often return to their careers after some time away. This time off can result in employees feeling refreshed and ready to jump right into a new role once they’re back. Micro-retirement is a great way for workers to balance their careers with their personal lives. While some have ambitious career goals that see them climbing the ladder quickly, others have different priorities. Micro-retirement offers the freedom to explore those personal aspirations sooner rather than later. Putting your career on hold doesn't have to be a bad thing; it can give young people the chance to do things that grow their confidence.”

Importance of taking ‘breaks’

Breaks help you come back with more energy. You can travel or follow your passion during this break.(Shutterstock)

Breaks are often not taken in today’s work culture, where there’s a hyper-fixated need to always be available and ready. The ambitious drive that relentlessly pushes one up the ladder comes at the silent cost of burnout. Deepti Chandy, Therapist and COO, Anna Chandy & Associates, shared with HT Lifestyle the importance of taking breaks. Requiring a break from the career itself isn't a weakness, but it helps to come back with renewed energy.

Deepti shared her insights on the mental importance of breaks and said,“In today’s always-on hustle culture, taking a break isn’t a luxury, it’s essential. When we don’t pause, our emotional and cognitive health quietly take a hit. We slip into autopilot, going through the motions at work, relationships and life, without truly feeling connected to any of it. When we push ourselves without pause, our creativity, focus, and motivation fade. We may be physically present, but mentally and emotionally, we’re drained. This is especially important for young people navigating high-pressure careers and constant digital connectivity. Taking time off, whether to travel or pursue a passion, helps set you up to thrive in the long run. Even therapists intentionally take breaks because our work is emotionally intensive. Every time I step away, I return more energised and reminded of why I love what I do.”

Strategies to execute ‘micro-retirement’

Micro-retirement helps employees reflect on their career trajectory better instead of driving forward with tunnel vision.(Shutterstock)

Peter Duris shared a guide to help understand and incorporate micro-retirement for employees. The guide also includes tips for employers to better facilitate the process, ensuring smooth transitions.

Here's the guide:

Tips for employees

Choose your timing wisely: The best time to go on a micro-retirement is when you feel ready to leave your current job and take on a new experience. It involves a lot of planning and preparation. You need to make sure your notice period ends before you begin your micro-retirement, and that you have enough funds to last during your time away from work. Make sure you have a financial backstop before quitting: It’s important that you are prepared financially for your micro-retirement. If you plan to travel, for example, you should make sure you have enough funds saved up to cover all your expenses while you’re away. Also, bear in mind that you may not find the right job immediately after coming back, so make sure you have additional savings to see you through until then. Make a plan: Taking the time to plan out what you’ll be doing during your career break and what you plan to do when you return can help your micro-retirement go a lot smoother. Refresh your resume: If you take a break between jobs, think about the best way to present this on your future job applications when you’re back in the job market. You can list it on your resume as a ‘sabbatical’ or ‘career break’. If you learned any new skills while you were in micro-retirement, don’t forget that this can be a selling point, whether you were volunteering or exploring creative hobbies.

Tips for employers

Plan for employee departure: If a team member is planning on going on a micro-retirement, it’s a good idea to have a plan in place to help with the transition. Start by wishing your employee well, and ask them to finalise any projects during their notice period. Make sure to let the rest of your team know and offer support where you can. Reach out when they’re back: If a team member is setting off on a micro-retirement, they may want to come back. Depending on several factors, it could be worth having a conversation about their return if they’ve expressed interest in remaining in the industry.

