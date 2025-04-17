Want to hustle and still have a personal life? Include these 6 powerful habits in your routine to get things done

With all the talk around work-life balance, staying productive, and hustling, it can feel like we’re chasing a paradox, where one aspect always seems to outweigh the other, and the inevitable burnout soon consumes you. In other words, when one thrives, the other takes the hit. But instead of pitting balance and productivity against each other, it’s important to realise that the key lies in embracing habits that support and maximise both. You can be both productive and priortise your personal life.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ankoor Naik, Business and Leadership Coach, shared a few habits, drawn from successful entrepreneur routines, that actually help master the balance without forcing you to pick sides.

Here are 6 habits Ankoor Naik shared and explained in detail, based on how successful entrepreneurs work, that you can add to your routine:

1.Plan your day around energy; not just time

We all get the same 24 hours, but what matters more is when you're at your best. High-performing entrepreneurs figure out their energy peaks; often between 10 AM to 1 PM, and schedule their most critical thinking or decision-heavy work during this window. This might be strategic planning, high-stakes calls, or product work. Low-energy tasks like admin, responding to emails, or light check-ins are pushed to later in the day when focus dips. So, focus on your most important tasks when you’re feeling your best, and save the easier, less demanding work for when your energy dips.

2. Know exactly what matters

Priortise the important tasks.(Shutterstock)

Instead of jumping into a chaotic to-do list, they filter everything through a priority lens. One simple yet powerful tool is the Eisenhower Matrix. It helps divide tasks into four zones, do now, schedule, delegate, or eliminate. This way, they aren’t just reacting to what’s loudest, they’re acting on what truly moves the needle, both in business and in personal life. It’s not just about listing goals, it’s about ranking them, making room for them, and cutting the fluff. Instead of tackling everything at once, prioritise tasks based on importance.

3. Plan ahead

They dedicate 45 minutes every Sunday (or Friday evening) to what is called the “Sunday 45.” During this time, they map their entire week with a mix of fixed and flexible blocks. Fixed blocks might be investor calls, family time, or workouts. Flexible blocks include focused solo work or creative brainstorming. If they see a heavy personal day mid-week, like a family obligation, they front-load important work. If the back end of the week is packed, they carve out their focus time early. They’re proactive with their calendar.

So simple takeaway is to plan out your week ahead so you can fit in both work and personal time without feeling overwhelmed.

4. Don’t write to-do lists, time-box instead

To-do list is a knee-jerk reaction to organise tasks. Instead, choose to time box.(Shutterstock)

Entrepreneurs who get things done don’t just list what they need to do, they assign it a time slot. Time-boxing means saying: “I’ll work on my marketing strategy from 11 AM to 12 PM,” and actually treating it like a meeting with yourself. This creates urgency, focus, and momentum. Many use techniques like the Pomodoro method (25 minutes of work, 5 minutes of rest) to stay fresh and avoid burnout. What matters is that they stop leaving priorities to chance; they plan when they’ll get done.

5.Recharge, but not passively

Instead of mindlessly scrolling or zoning out, successful entrepreneurs recharge in ways that spark creativity. They block time for hobbies like writing, playing music, or even puzzle-solving, activities that activate different parts of the brain. These aren’t escapes from work; they’re designed resets that help them return sharper. It’s scheduled and intentional. Thirty minutes, two or three times a week, is often enough to avoid burnout and generate fresh ideas for their business.

6. Learning and unlearning for productivity

Growth-focused entrepreneurs dedicate at least one hour each week to upskilling or mindset shifts. This could mean reading a chapter from a good book, listening to a podcast like “My First Million,” or diving into an online course. But more importantly, they reflect: “What’s something I need to unlearn this week?” This question alone keeps them agile, adaptable, and ahead of the curve, especially in industries that evolve fast.

To conclude, based on the habits shared by Ankoor, it’s clear that balance is essential, and energy plays a major role in achieving it. While time typically takes the spotlight in conversations around productivity and work-life balance, these habits narrow down on the importance of managing your energy and how it matters even more. How you make the most of your energy is what sets you apart.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.