Workplace ‘slap’ leads to businessman’s murder; minor among 3 held

Three days after a 28-year-old businessman dealing in the manufacture of footwear parts was stabbed to death allegedly by a group of men outside his rented factory in outer Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area, police said on Monday that they have solved the case, arrested two men and apprehended a minor in connection with the murder. Police said a case has been registered (Photo for representation)

The murder conspiracy was allegedly hatched by an employee of the businessman to avenge the “humiliation” of being slapped by his employer at the workplace a day before the killing, said deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Hareshwar Swami.

He said the prime conspirator, Rahid alias Rahil, and at least two other alleged attackers are on the run.

Around 8.30pm on Friday, DCP Swami said the businessman, Ravi Singh, a resident of Gautam Colony in Narela and co-owner of Chaudhary Enterprises, was intercepted by a group of men while he was leaving the factory on his motorcycle. They attacked him with knives, inflicting multiple wounds to his neck, shoulder and back. He was rushed to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. A case of murder was registered at the Narela Industrial Area police station on the complaint of the deceased’s brother, Ranveer Singh.

“Initial investigation revealed that the attack stemmed from a workplace dispute. A day before the murder, an altercation occurred between Ravi and a labourer named Rahid alias Rahil over work instructions. It is alleged that during the dispute, Ravi slapped Rahid. Seeking revenge for the perceived humiliation, Rahid, along with five associates, hatched a criminal conspiracy to kill the factory owner. They executed the plan the very next night,” Swami said.

During the probe, the suspects were identified and their movements and hideouts tracked. On Sunday, two men — Ritik (18) and Abhay alias Hanuman (19) — were arrested, while a minor, aged around 17, was apprehended. Two knives and two motorcycles allegedly used in the crime were seized, police said.

In a separate incident, a 36-year-old e-rickshaw driver was critically injured after being shot in the face by unidentified assailants in outer Delhi’s Shahabad Dairy on Sunday, police said on Monday.

The injured man, Rajesh Paswan, who has previously been involved in two criminal cases and recently came out of jail on bail, was initially admitted to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital. Information about the firing was received at the Shahabad Dairy police station from the hospital, police said.

“Since Paswan’s condition was serious, he was referred to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital and later shifted to Lok Nayak Hospital for further treatment. A case has been registered and the matter is being probed from the angle of personal enmity and other possible motives,” Swami said.