Mrs World 2001 Aditi Govitrikar explains what women need to know about perimenopause and menopause: ‘Vagina is a self…’

She adds that while practices like pubic hair removal may help reduce infections, awareness is far more important than products or trends. “Every woman should have a trusted gynaecologist and make it a point to go for at least one check-up every year. Prevention and awareness are key.”

Speaking about the widespread lack of awareness around intimate care, Aditi stresses that misinformation often does more harm than good. “The vagina is a self-cleaning organ, but external hygiene is important. Any unusual smell or discomfort should never be ignored and must be addressed by a gynaecologist,” she says.

In a January 22 interview with Hauterrfly, Aditi opened up about women’s health, intimate hygiene, and why menopause remains one of the most misunderstood phases of a woman’s life. (Also read: Sonu Sood shares workout and diet secrets for maintaining six-pack abs at 52: ‘I work out for about…' )

Aditi Govitrikar is an Indian actor, physician, psychologist, and former model. She made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win the Mrs World title in 2001. Between 1997 and 2004, she also held the distinction of being the only Indian supermodel with qualifications in both medicine and psychology.

What women need to know about perimenopause and menopause Having studied psychology and worked closely on projects involving women between the ages of 45 and 55, Aditi believes menopause is one of the most neglected and least discussed phases in a woman’s life.

“Perimenopause is the phase where hormonal changes begin and periods start becoming irregular. Menopause is when periods stop completely, signalling the end of child-bearing ability,” she explains.

According to her, many women remain unaware of what their bodies are going through during this transition. “Women are born with a fixed number of eggs. As we age, both the quantity and quality of these eggs reduce. Symptoms like hot flashes, mood swings, fatigue, and irregular cycles are very common, yet many women don’t recognise them for what they are.”

Why should menopause not be treated as taboo Aditi strongly believes menopause should not be treated as a taboo or seen as an end. Instead, she views it as a natural transition that deserves care, understanding, and support. “Awareness, medical guidance, and self-care during perimenopause and menopause are absolutely crucial. When women are informed, they can navigate this phase with confidence instead of fear.”

She concludes by emphasising the power of conversation. “Open discussions, at home, in schools, and in healthcare spaces, can make a world of difference. The more we talk, the healthier and more empowered women will be.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.