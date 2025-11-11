NHS doctor warns ‘never apply scented soap to clean vagina’ as he busts 4 common myths about 'natural scent', tampon

Cleaning your vagina doesn't have to be complicated. With so many products promising to 'freshen things up', it's easy to get confused. But the truth is, your vagina is self-sufficient and simple to care for. Dr Amir Khan, a UK-based GP (general practitioner), shared some facts, and said: keep it simple, and ditch the myths. Also read | Gynecologist warns against trendy vaginal care trends and suggests safer alternatives Your vagina is self-sufficient, so ignore the hype. Keeping it clean is simple, not complicated, and it doesn't need a bunch of products. (Freepik)

In an Instagram video on October 8, Dr Khan, a GP working with the National Health Service (NHS), addressed several common misconceptions regarding vaginal health in a post he titled: 'Vaginal myths that need to disappear'. The doctor said that the vagina is a self-cleaning organ and does not require special, often scented, washes or sprays, which can disrupt its natural bacterial balance and pH.

Myth #1: You need special soaps to clean your vagina

He said, “All right, ladies. Let's talk about vaginal health because there are a few myths that seriously need to disappear. And I mean right now. Number one, you don't need to clean down there with special soaps, wipes, or sprays. The vagina is self-cleaning. It's got its own perfect balance of bacteria and pH. Although scented products can actually mess it up and cause infections. So, step away from the scented soap.”

Myth #2: Vaginal discharge is a sign of infection

Dr Khan also clarified that daily vaginal discharge is normal and a sign of health. He said, “Discharge doesn't automatically mean something's wrong. Most women have discharge every day. It's how the vagina keeps itself healthy. Changes in colour, smell, or texture might need checking, but clear or white discharge that's usually normal.”

Your vagina's got this. Don't fall for myths. It's self-sufficient and healthy on its own. (Made using Gemini AI)

Myth #3: A strong smell means poor hygiene

Dr Khan shared that a vagina's natural scent does not indicate poor hygiene, and said “If there's a smell, it means you're dirty. No, not at all. Every vagina has a natural scent. It's meant to. If it suddenly changes or becomes strong, then see your GP. But otherwise, you're not supposed to smell like a scented coconut candle.”

Myth #4: A tampon can get lost inside you

Dr Khan also debunked the myth that a tampon can become lost inside the body, reassuring people that the cervix prevents objects from passing further, and advised against panic if one becomes stuck. He added, “And number four, this is the big one. Can a tampon get lost inside of you? No, it cannot. Your cervix, which is at the top of the vagina, is like a closed door. Nothing is getting past it. Sometimes a tampon can get stuck higher up, but it's not lost. And your doctor has seen it all before. So, please don't panic and definitely don't go fishing with a kitchen utensil.”

“So, next time someone tries to sell you a feminine wash or tells you a tampon can disappear into your organs, remember your vagina's been looking after itself perfectly for millions of years. Trust her. She's got it,” Dr Khan concluded.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.