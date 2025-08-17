Gynecologist warns against trendy vaginal care trends and suggests safer alternatives

Maintaining vaginal health is essential not just for hygiene but also for your wellbeing, preventing the chances of infections. But often this wellness discourse takes a viral turn on the social media landscape, with many viral DIY remedies and unverified products popping up. These trends may promise quick fixes, but in reality, they may be more misleading than you think. Vaginal health needs to be taken care properly to avoid risks of infections. (Shutterstock)

Dr Swati Rai, Consultant-Gyencologist and Laparoscopic Surgeon at Motherhood Hospitals, Noida, told HT Lifestyle that these are not safe. She added, “Unfortunately, it is not safe and verified by the experts. False and negative information that is available on social media can lead to additional health risks. Moreover, one concerning trend is the rise of fake ‘vaginal health’ products and home remedies being promoted by influencers without any medical background.”

Viral trends to avoid

Dr Rai raised an alarm about these viral vaginal care trends that you see growing popular online. Discussing some of them, she said, “Many experts are speaking out against these popular but harmful trends, such as boric acid suppositories, probiotic gummies, and DIY remedies like inserting yoghurt or garlic into the vagina. These are a strict no-no. These are promoted as ways to make the vagina ‘cleaner’ or ‘smell better’.”

Debunking the myth of a 'cleaner, smelling vagina' that viral products promise, she added, “The truth is, the vagina is a self-cleaning organ and doesn’t need such products at all. So, don’t believe in any such posts on social media.”

Why are these trends harmful?

These vaginal care trends online disrupt the vagina’s natural balance and increase the risk of infections and irritations. Dr Swati explained, “Many of these products disrupt the vagina’s natural pH balance, kill good bacteria, and lead to infections like yeast infections or bacterial vaginosis. Some even increase the risk of irritation, burns, or allergic reactions. While boric acid may be used under medical supervision for certain infections, using it blindly or daily just because someone on the internet said so is dangerous."

How to maintain good vaginal health

You don't require complicated routines or trendy products to maintain your vaginal health. Simple habits can help keep it clean and prevent infections.

Dr Swati reminded, “The vagina is naturally self-cleaning. You don’t need to insert anything to ‘fix’ it unless advised by a doctor.”

Further, she listed out some of the simple measures to keep the vagina clean and healthy:

Stay away from scented products. Avoid scented washes, wipes, and sprays can cause irritation or allergic reactions.

Stick to plain water for cleaning the outer area, wear breathable underwear; cotton underwear helps maintain airflow and reduces moisture build-up, which lowers infection risk.

Ensure to maintain appropriate hygiene during periods.

Change pads or tampons regularly and wash your hands before and after.

“If you notice an unusual smell, discharge, itching, or discomfort, don’t self-treat; visit a gynaecologist," Dr Swati shared, describing the early signs of discomfort that may signal underlying issues.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.