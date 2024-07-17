As the monsoon season approaches, expectant mothers need to be extra vigilant about their vaginal health and overall gynaecological well-being. The increased humidity, moisture and potential for infections during this time can pose significant challenges for pregnant women. Monsoon alert in pregnancy: Essential vaginal health tips for expectant mothers (Photo by Maria Feng)

Maintaining Vaginal Hygiene:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sucheta Parte, Consultant - Obstetrician and Gynecologist at Motherhood Hospitals in Pune's Lullanagar, explained, “The humid and damp conditions during the monsoon can create an ideal environment for the growth of harmful bacteria and fungi leading to a higher risk of vaginal infections. Pregnant women have reduced immunity which also adds to the increased chances of infection.”

Suggesting that pregnant women should be diligent about maintaining good intimate hygiene, Dr Sucheta Parte advised, “Wear breathable, cotton undergarments and avoid tight-fitting clothes. Wipe from front to back after using the restroom to prevent the spread of bacteria. Consult your gynaecologist if you experience symptoms like itching, burning, unusual discharge, or foul Odor, as these could be signs of a vaginal infection such as a yeast infection or bacterial vaginosis. Early treatment is crucial to prevent complications.”

Addressing Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs):

Given that the risk of developing urinary tract infections (UTIs) increases during pregnancy, especially in the monsoon season due to the humid conditions, Dr Sucheta Parte recommended, “Drink plenty of water, urinate frequently, and maintain good hygiene to reduce the chances of UTIs. If you experience symptoms like a burning sensation while urinating, lower abdominal pain or frequent urination, seek medical attention promptly.”

Managing Vaginal Itching and Irritation:

Dr Sucheta Parte shared, “Increased moisture and perspiration during the monsoon can cause excessive vaginal itching and irritation. Avoid using harsh soaps or douching, which can disrupt the natural pH balance. Instead, use mild, fragrance-free intimate hygiene products. If the itching persists or worsens, consult your gynecologist to determine the underlying cause and receive appropriate treatment.”

Preventing Other Gynecological Issues:

Dr Sucheta Parte cautioned, “Pregnancy during the monsoon season may also increase the risk of other gynecological problems, such as bacterial or viral infections, pelvic inflammatory disease or even preterm labour. Maintain regular prenatal check-ups, report any unusual symptoms to your doctor and follow their guidance to address any concerns promptly.”

Staying Hydrated and Avoiding Prolonged Dampness:

Asserting that drinking plenty of water throughout the monsoon season is crucial for maintaining vaginal health, Dr Sucheta Parte said, “Dehydration can lead to an imbalance in the vaginal pH, making pregnant women more susceptible to infections. Additionally, try to avoid prolonged exposure to dampness or sitting in wet clothes, as this can create an environment conducive to the growth of harmful microorganisms.”

Embracing Natural Remedies:

Dr Sucheta Parte informed, “Certain natural remedies may help alleviate some vaginal discomforts during the monsoon season. For example, incorporating probiotics into your diet can help restore the balance of beneficial bacteria in the vagina. Additionally, using soothing, gentle essential oils like tea tree oil or lavender oil can provide relief for itching and irritation when applied topically (after consulting with your healthcare provider).”

Seeking Timely Medical Attention:

If you experience any persistent or concerning vaginal symptoms, such as abnormal discharge, severe itching, or pelvic pain, do not hesitate to consult your gynecologist. Early intervention can prevent complications and ensure the proper management of any underlying conditions.

Staying Vigilant and Proactive:

Dr Sucheta Parte revealed, “By being proactive about vaginal health, UTIs, and other gynecological issues, pregnant women can navigate the monsoon season with greater confidence and minimise the risk of complications for themselves and their unborn babies. Regular check-ups with your healthcare provider, along with the implementation of good hygiene practices, can help ensure a healthy and comfortable pregnancy during the monsoon period. Remember, addressing vaginal and gynaecological concerns during the monsoon season is crucial for the well-being of both the mother and the developing baby. Stay vigilant, seek medical attention when necessary and prioritise your overall reproductive health throughout this challenging time.”