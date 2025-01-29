Have curly hair? Alia Bhatt, Nita Ambani's hairstylist has the perfect haircare routine for you

While there are many haircare secrets and solutions for people with shiny, straight and uncannily frizz-free hair, those with curly hair often grow up not knowing their hair type or how to take care of it. However, in the last few years, the ‘curly girl method’ has become popular with young people who are learning to embrace their natural curls. Amit Thakur shared 4 things that people with curly hair should NEVER do.

Haircare routine for your curls

But, if you are still struggling to find the right routine for yourself, worry not. Celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur, who has worked with stars like Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and others, shared tips for curly hair, including things you shouldn't do.

Amit shared the video with the caption, “Curly hair care is all about protection and conditioning! I’ve covered some common mistakes you should avoid if you want to keep your curls defined and healthy. Protect those curls, keep them nourished, and always remember: never brush your curls dry.” Here are the 4 tips he mentioned:

What you shouldn't do if you have curly hair

1. Air drying while travelling

Air drying your hair might seem like a good option during a time crunch, but Amit advised against it as it can damage your hair. “A lot of you love a good rickshaw blow dry, but that can damage your (follicles) and make them more prone to breakage,” he explained.

2. Brushing out your curls

Never brush your curly air! According to Amit, brushing your curls can break their curl pattern, which can lead to a lot of frizz and can give you a lot of mechanical damage. Mechanical damage refers to hair damage that is caused by generally not handling your hair with care, including being rough with your locks when styling (from rushing a ponytail to having the braids too tight) and detangling.

3. Wrong tools

Detangling your wet hair with the wrong tools can also lead to damage. “We all know curly hair is very fragile and even more fragile when it is wet. So, using your fingers, a wide-toothed comb or a wet brush to detangle your hair can be much more gentler,” the celebrity hairstylist suggested.

4. Not applying the product when the hair is wet

Curly hair especially needs a lot of conditioning. So, when you apply products to wet hair, it distributes the product really well.

So, next time when you are in the shower or styling your curly locks, keep these suggestions in mind.