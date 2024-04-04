Curly hair woes in the hot weather? Here's what to do!
Don't let managing your tresses in the summer stress you out!
The weather is hot and its set to get even hotter, so be prepared for a bad hair day almost every day. For those with curly hair it becomes tough to deal with the frizz and dryness while also keeping hair manageable. While there are a bunch of bond repairers and moisture-locking ingredients on the shelves today, you can also use a few tips on your own.
Dr Mohammed Asif, dermatologist and co-founder of Cara Hair Transplant and Aesthetic Clinic, gives solutions to the commonly-faced curly-hair woes.
The hot season guide to manage your tresses:
- To begin with, over-washing the hair is not recommended because it removes natural oils and causes frizz. It is therefore advisable to use a sulphate-free shampoo and conditioner that is formulated for curly hair.
- After washing, the hair should be dried with a microfibre towel and a leave-in conditioner or curl-enhancing cream should be applied to keep the moisture.
- Use a wide-toothed comb or fingers while the hair is still damp (never brush when the hair is dry to avoid frizz). When detangling hair, start from the ends and work your way up.
- To prevent heat damage, either let the hair air dry or use a diffuser on low heat.
- To keep the shape of the curls, use a lightweight, non-oily hair serum, mousse, curl-defining spray or hair gel. For overnight protection, gather your hair loosely on top of your head in a pineapple bun to prevent tangles and matting. This ensures that your curls are protected as you sleep.
- Use a leave-in conditioner or a curl refresher spray, which will restore and restyle your curls, making them look fresh and bouncy.
- When sleeping, wear a satin sleep cap to reduce tangles and prevent bedhead.
- Finally, remember to get a regular trim as split ends can make your curls heavy and frizzy.
