Friday, Aug 02, 2024
Shut up and bounce: Why curly haired people deserve better

ByUrvee Modwel
Aug 02, 2024 09:32 AM IST

Curly-haired girls face challenges and stereotypes, but are finding empowerment through social media and representation in TV and animated films.

Haven’t curly haired girls suffered enough? We already spend more time and money on shampoos. We already take aesthetic risks every time we step out on a humid day. Curly hair takes days of scheduling, it takes hours to dry. There’s no last-minute hack for curls. And even when we get everything right, the spirals trap earphones, barrettes and oh, there’s that earring that’s been missing since Tuesday!

Merida from Brave (2012) gave us all curly-hair goals.
In The Princess Diaries, Mia is only considered glamourous once her curls are smoothened out.
Even Hermione, from the Harry Potter movies, subtly goes from bushy-haired to smooth locks.
14-year-old Amir Manuel Mendez set the Guinness World Record in 2023 for the largest afro on a male.
