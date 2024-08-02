Shut up and bounce: Why curly haired people deserve better

Haven’t curly haired girls suffered enough? We already spend more time and money on shampoos. We already take aesthetic risks every time we step out on a humid day. Curly hair takes days of scheduling, it takes hours to dry. There’s no last-minute hack for curls. And even when we get everything right, the spirals trap earphones, barrettes and oh, there’s that earring that’s been missing since Tuesday!

Merida from Brave (2012) gave us all curly-hair goals.