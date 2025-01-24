Nita Ambani with Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani's in-laws gets clicked at Udaipur airport; she wows in a floral suit

Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani's in-laws, Ajay Piramal and Swati Piramal, were recently clicked at the Udaipur airport. A fan page shared a video of them arriving in the City of Lakes. While Mukesh Ambani and Ajay Piramal wore simple shirts and pants for the airport look, Nita Ambani and Swati Piramal wore colourful suit sets. Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Swati Piramal, and Ajay Piramal were seen at the Udaipur airport.

The video from the aireport shows Nita, Mukesh, Ajay and Swati Piramal entering the arriving in Udaipur. As stepped down from their flight, they were also greeted with flowers. Let's decode what Nita Ambani wore.

Nita Ambani's elegant airport look

Known for her jaw-dropping jewellery collection and elegant sartorial choices spanning from international designer wear to homegrown labels, Nita Ambani chose a simple cream-coloured kurta set for the occasion. The ensemble features a long kurta, flared palazzo pants, and a matching dupatta.

The kurta has quarter-length sleeves and is decked in colourful floral patterns. Nita Ambani wore it with matching flared pants featuring the same floral design. She completed the ensemble with an organza dupatta featuring a similar pattern with gold thread embroidery on the borders and draped on both shoulders and front.

Gold block heels, a pink handbag, and diamond ear studs rounded off the accessories. With her hair left loose in a centre parting, she chose minimal glam to style the ethnic ensemble.

About Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani, who is married to Mukesh Ambani, is an Indian philanthropist and businesswoman. She is the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, Dhirubhai Ambani International School, and a director of Reliance Industries. She is also the founder and chairperson of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

Nita and Mukesh Ambani are parents to two sons and a daughter - Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani. While Isha Ambani is married to Anand Piramal, Akash is married to Shloka Mehta, and the youngest, Anant, tied the knot with Radhika Merchant last year.