Ophthalmologist reacts to woman's ‘washing eyes with own urine’ hack: 'Your eyes don't need anything to clean on inside'

When it comes to health and wellness, social media has become a breeding ground for viral trends, some helpful, some questionable, and others downright bizarre. One such eyebrow-raising trend recently surfaced on Instagram, where Pune-based Nupur Pittie, who describes herself as a "medicine-free life coach," garnered attention for her unconventional eye-care routine. (Also read: What is ‘skin zoning’ and does it really work? Skincare experts reveal trend that treats every zone right ) Dr. Samita Moolani criticises 'urine eye wash' as useless and misleading. (Instagram)

Ophthalmologist slams ‘urine eye wash’ hack

Titled "Urine Eye Wash, Nature's Own Medicine," the Instagram clip shows her using the first urine of the day to rinse her eyes, claiming it relieves redness, dryness, and irritation.

Reacting to the video, Dr Samita Moolani, an ophthalmologist, shared in her June 27 Instagram post, "Your morning urine should not be clear; it could be a sign of overhydration, diabetes, or kidney problems. I don't know why people are obsessed with these cups. They are absolutely useless. You don't need to soak your eyes in anything, forget urine."

What's the right way to care for your eyes

Expressing her frustration further, she added, "What the heck is wrong with people? Your eyes are self-cleaning! They do not need anything to clean on the inside." She explained that if someone is struggling with dry eyes, the correct first line of treatment is a preservative-free, sterile, lubricating eye drop that mimics the composition of natural tears.

"Washing with water around the eyes to keep the lids and lashes clean and using eye-safe, tested wipes for makeup users, on the outside, is a good idea. That's all," Dr Samita clarified.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.