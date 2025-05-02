Dietician shares 7 best summer foods to keep you cool, hydrated and energised during the scorching heat

As the temperatures soar and the heat intensifies, our bodies require a shift in diet. Hearty, heavy meals may leave us feeling sluggish, while lighter, hydrating foods help maintain steady energy levels and keep us feeling refreshed throughout the day. Dr. Simrat Kathuria, celebrity dietitian and wellness coach, shared with HT Lifestyle a list of foods that can help cool and balance the body during the summer. (Also read: Nutritionist shares how children, adults and senior citizens can maintain proper protein intake ) Stay cool this summer with refreshing foods and hydrating herbs. (Unsplash)

1. Cucumbers

With water content above 95%, cucumbers are a great source of hydration and help flush toxins from the body. Being low in calories, they make for an excellent raw snack, salad ingredient, or a refreshing addition to smoothies.

2. Watermelon

Watermelons are packed with hydration and vitamins, especially vitamins A and C, making them a classic summer fruit. They are also rich in lycopene, a compound that benefits the heart and helps counter sunburn.

Watermelon helps prevent dehydration and keep you refreshed. (Pixabay)

3. Curd/Yoghurt

As a potent probiotic, curd aids in digestion and helps regulate body temperature. It's best to consume plain varieties without added sugar. You can also enjoy it as buttermilk or blend it with seasonal fruits for a smoothie that acts as a coolant in the summer.

4. Coconut water

Coconut water is an energising drink that replenishes lost fluids and minerals, making it an ideal choice to stay cool on hot days.

5. Citrus fruits

Oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are loaded with vitamin C and antioxidants that help boost the immune system. They also provide a refreshing juice shot perfect for summer.

Citrus fruits like oranges and lemons boost immunity and keep you refreshed in summer. (Unsplash)

6. Mint and coriander

Adding herbs like mint and coriander can naturally refresh and flavour your meals. Whether in salads, chaats, or drinks, these herbs enhance flavour and support digestion.

7. Zucchini and bottle gourd (Lauki)

Both zucchini and bottle gourd are high in water content, low in fat, and easy to digest. These vegetables hydrate the body and support liver function.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.