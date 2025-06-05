6 eye conditions you never knew could be caused by high blood pressure

People usually associate high blood pressure with heart attacks or strokes but few realise it can silently damage their vision too. From minor vision blurring to sudden eye strokes, hypertension can have serious consequences on ocular health that often go unnoticed until they become permanent. 6 signs your eyes are begging you to check your blood pressure.(Image by Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Priyanka Singh (MBBS, MS, DNB, FAICO), Consultant and Eye Surgeon at Neytra Eye Centre in New Delhi, emphasized the lesser known yet critical link between blood pressure and eye health. She revealed how elevated BP levels can impact your vision -

1. Blurred or fluctuating vision

High BP can affect the delicate blood vessels of retina, leading to a condition called hypertensive retinopathy. This results in visual disturbances such as blurriness, black spots, or even flashes of light. It often develops silently and is only detected during routine eye exams.

Headaches, shortness of breath, blurred vision, nosebleeds, dizziness, chest pain are some of the telltale symptoms of high blood pressure. (Freepik)

2. Risk of retinal vein occlusion (eye stroke)

When blood pressure is consistently high, it increases the risk of a blockage in the veins of the retina leading to the sudden vision loss in one eye, commonly known as eye stroke. This condition is painless. But can be devastating if not treated promptly.

3. Recurrent haemorrhage in the eye

Elevated blood pressure can lead to repeated subconjunctival hemorrhages (bleeding on the white of the eye) or retinal hemorrhages (bleeding inside the retina). While subconjunctival hemorrhages may appear as a red patch and are often harmless, retinal hemorrhages can severely affect vision and maybe warning sign of advanced hypertensive damage

4. Damage to the optic nerve

Uncontrolled hypertension may reduce blood supply to the optic nerve, resulting in ischemic optic neuropathy, which can cause permanent vision loss. The damage is usually sudden and irreversible.

Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases that can cause blindness by damaging a nerve in the back of your eye called the optic nerve. (Freepik)

5. Glaucoma connection

Some studies suggest a link between high blood pressure and increased intraocular pressure, which may contribute to glaucoma-a silent disease that gradually reduces peripheral vision without symptom in its early stages.

6. Early detection and prevention

Routine eye check-ups can be life-saving as ophthalmologist often detect early signs of systematic disease like hypertension during retinal exams, regular monitoring of BP, reducing salt intake, exercising and avoiding smoking can protect both heart and eye health.

“We often talk about how hypertension affects the heart and kidney but many people forget that eyes are equally vulnerable. High blood pressure can silently damage the tiny blood vessels in the retina and lead to sudden vision loss,” said Dr Priyanka Singh

Even minor vision changes should not be ignored, especially if you are living with high blood pressure. A simple eye exam can be first clue to much larger problem and possibly save your sight.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.