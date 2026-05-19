AIIMS-trained neurologist shares warning signs of stroke: How to save lives with BEFAST

A stroke is a medical emergency that involves the blood supply to the brain being disrupted. According to the Mayo Clinic website, they can be broadly categorised into two categories. An individual experiencing a stroke needs immediate medical support. (Pexel)

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An ischemic stroke occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is blocked or reduced. This prevents brain tissue from getting oxygen and nutrients, and the cells begin to die in minutes. A hemorrhagic stroke occurs when a blood vessel in the brain leaks or bursts and causes bleeding in the brain.

While strokes generally present themselves, there are a number of warning signs that people should be mindful of and seek medical help while experiencing them, according to Dr Rahul Chawla, a neurologist with training from AIIMS New Delhi, consultant neurologist at ISIC Hospital Delhi and founder of HealthPil.com.

Taking to Instagram on May 17, Dr Chawla explained these signs with the acronym, BEFAST.