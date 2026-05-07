What should you eat in your 40s to keep brain sharp? Neurologist recommends ‘brain foods’ and special diet

Cognitive performance begins to decline after 40, showing up through signs such as forgetting things more often, misplacing everyday items, experiencing mental fatigue, reduced concentration, lower efficiency while multitasking, trouble recalling information and difficulty learning something new. Many people may also notice slower decision-making and feeling mentally very tired, much faster than before.



ALSO READ: Getting the ‘pins and needles’ feeling in your hands? Neurologist shares 3 early signs of nerve damage The brain begins to age at 40 onwards. Know what role diet plays in providing protective effects. (Picture credit: Freepik)

The brain begins to age from the 40s onward, and if not taken care of properly, the risk of neurodegenerative diseases like dementia may surge over time. Diet is now emerging as one of the essential protective elements for long-term brain health. So, timely dietary changes and healthy food additions are essential to support memory, concentration and cognitive function as one ages.

Let's hear from a neurologist on what people in their 40s, or loved ones aged 40 and above, should ideally eat to help support brain function and maintain cognitive health as they age. In a conversation with Dr Vinit Banga, director of neurology at Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad, he shared all the dietary highlights critical in middle age.

Which age onwards brain begins to age? But first, let's understand why brain performance begins to decline after 40. When asked which age range is especially crucial, he narrowed it down to the years between 45 and 54, explaining that this period is important for long-term brain health as it sees a lot of changes.



What are these changes? "45-54 is when hidden risk factors such as rising blood pressure, unstable blood sugar and low-grade inflammation begin to affect brain health. The concern is that these changes don’t show up immediately.”

This is the stage when the groundwork for brain ageing begins, largely because lifestyle diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol issues also start affecting brain health. The doctor explained that these changes develop slowly over time and the earliest signs show up as memory lapses, brain fog or slower thinking.

However, the silver lining is that during this phase, the brain is still highly ‘responsive.’ With the right lifestyle changes, including a healthy diet among others, brain ageing can be slowed, and negative effects can be averted.

What to eat: Food categories you need to add The neurologist shared these foods, beginning at the very basics: