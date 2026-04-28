Getting the ‘pins and needles’ feeling in your hands? Neurologist shares 3 early signs of nerve damage

Understanding the early warning signs of any extensive physiological damage is important, as it allows for early detection, timely diagnosis and better treatment outcomes. Tingling in fingers is a big warning sign! (Picture credit: Freepik)

Nerves play a very crucial role in the body, transmitting signals between the brain, spinal cord, and the rest of the body. However, when there is any damage, various sensory and physical symptoms may appear. If these are not addressed and are left untreated, the condition may progress and worsen over time.



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For better clarity, we asked Dr Neha Pandita, senior consultant neurologist and unit head, clinical lead- Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders at Fortis Hospital in Noida, about the signs one should pay close attention to regarding nerve damage and when to consult a doctor.

The neurologist described that the early signs should not be overlooked, “Our body has a remarkable way of signalling when something is not quite right. Often, these signals begin subtly, with an occasional tingling in the hands, a patch of numbness in the feet, or a persistent sense of fatigue that does not seem to go away.” Dr Pandita further shared that underlying nerve damage is a condition medically referred to as peripheral neuropathy.