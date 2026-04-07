Did you know headaches along with confusion can be a sign of stroke? Doctor shares 5 patterns that shouldn't be ignored
Headaches are often an ordinary part of life which subsides easily, but some patterns tell a different story. Dr Sood shares 5 signs that need prompt attention.
Headaches are a common part of everyday life – something most people experience and often dismiss as temporary or harmless. But not all headaches are created equal. In some cases, the way a headache appears, progresses, or presents alongside other symptoms can point to deeper, underlying issues. Recognising these warning signs early can be crucial, as certain headache patterns require immediate medical attention rather than simple at-home relief.
Also Read | Is walking and not overeating enough to lose weight? Doctor explains the real driver of fat loss
Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, has highlighted five distinct headache patterns that warrant immediate medical attention as soon as they appear. In an Instagram video shared on April 6, the physician highlights, “Headache patterns matter more than intensity alone. Sudden onset, progression, neurologic signs, or systemic symptoms should prompt immediate evaluation.”
Sudden, severe “worst headache”
A sudden “thunderclap” headache – one that peaks within seconds and feels like the worst headache of your life – is treated as a medical emergency, according to Dr Sood. It can signal a subarachnoid haemorrhage caused by a ruptured aneurysm and requires immediate medical evaluation and urgent imaging.
He explains, “A thunderclap headache that peaks within seconds to minutes raises concern for subarachnoid haemorrhage from a ruptured aneurysm. Blood in the subarachnoid space irritates the meninges and can rapidly increase intracranial pressure. This pattern is treated as an emergency and typically requires urgent imaging.”
New headache after age 50
Dr Sood highlights that a new-onset headache – particularly one that feels different from previous episodes or doesn’t follow a familiar pattern – is a red flag in adults over 50. It may signal giant cell arteritis, a serious condition that, if left untreated, can lead to permanent vision loss.
He explains, “A new headache in older adults increases the likelihood of secondary causes. One critical diagnosis is giant cell arteritis, which can reduce blood flow to the optic nerve and lead to permanent vision loss if untreated. Early recognition and treatment are essential.”
Persistent headache that worsens
A progressively worsening headache – one that intensifies over days to weeks – can be a warning sign of rising intracranial pressure. This may be caused by a range of underlying issues, including mass lesions, hydrocephalus, infections, or evolving bleeding, all of which warrant prompt medical evaluation.
The physician highlights, “A progressively worsening headache suggests increasing intracranial pressure. Causes may include mass lesions, hydrocephalus, infection, or evolving bleeding. Because the skull is a fixed space, added volume increases pressure and stretches pain-sensitive structures.”
Headache with neurologic symptoms
Dr Sood emphasises that headaches accompanied by neurological symptoms – such as confusion, weakness, difficulty speaking, or changes in vision – require urgent attention. These signs raise concern for serious conditions like stroke, bleeding, or other neurological disorders, all of which may indicate an underlying problem in the brain.
He elaborates, “Headache accompanied by confusion, weakness, speech difficulty, or vision changes raises concern for stroke, bleeding, or other neurologic disease. These symptoms indicate possible brain involvement rather than a primary headache disorder and require urgent evaluation.”
Headache with fever and stiff neck
If your headache is accompanied by fever and neck stiffness, it could signal meningitis – a serious inflammatory condition affecting the protective membranes around the brain and spinal cord. Dr Sood notes that this inflammation can restrict neck movement and is often accompanied by severe headache, nausea, and altered mental status, making it a medical emergency that requires immediate attention.
The physician explains, “This pattern is classic for meningitis, an inflammatory condition of the meninges. Inflammation makes neck movement painful and can cause severe headache, nausea, and altered mental status. Bacterial meningitis can progress rapidly and is life-threatening if untreated.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.