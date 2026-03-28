Man claims AI uncovered cause of 65-year-old uncle’s chronic headaches: ‘AI connected dots’

A Reddit user shared how his 62-year-old uncle finally found relief from severe headaches that had baffled doctors for 25 years. Claude analysed the brain MRI report and flagged findings overlooked by doctors. (Pexels/Representational Image)

According to the post, the man suffers from kidney failure and is on dialysis three times a week, also has diabetes, high blood pressure, and survived a stroke six years ago.

“25 years. Multiple specialists. Zero answers. One Claude conversation cracked it,” the caption of the post reads.

The man's headaches were unusual: they only appeared when he lay down to sleep. Over the years, he consulted neurologists and nephrologists, had brain MRIs, and even took blood thinners.

Yet nobody could explain the positional pattern of his migraines.

Frustrated with years of misdiagnosis, the Reddit user brought all his uncle’s medical records to Claude, an AI tool.

Within days, the AI tool identified the key clue doctors had missed: the headaches were triggered by lying down.

“Claude identified the key clue everyone missed, the headaches are positional (lying down triggers them),” the user wrote.

AI uncovers hidden sleep apnea: The AI also pulled research showing that 40-57% of dialysis patients have undiagnosed sleep apnea, a condition where breathing repeatedly stops during sleep.

Claude analysed the brain MRI report and flagged findings overlooked by doctors. It asked about snoring, revealing the uncle had been snoring loudly for 25 years and taking daily afternoon naps.

“The sleep apnea had been hiding in plain sight for 25 years, in his snoring that our family joked about, in his afternoon naps we thought were normal.” the user wrote.

The AI tool calculated a very high STOP-BANG score, indicating severe risk for sleep apnea.

The AI created a full consultation brief for a pulmonologist and even translated a home care plan into Gujarati for the family.

A sleep study confirmed the worst: the man’s breathing stopped 119 times a night, oxygen dropped to 78%, and he had 47 oxygen desaturations per hour.

He was put on a ₹30,000 CPAP machine. Within days, his headaches disappeared. What doctors had blamed on “dialysis fatigue” or age turned out to be untreated sleep apnea, which may also have contributed to his hypertension and earlier stroke.

“AI didn't replace his doctors. But it connected dots across nephrology, neurology, pulmonology, and ENT that no single specialist was doing,” the user added.

Also Read: 74-year-old walks within 4 hours after AI-assisted double knee surgery in Delhi-NCR