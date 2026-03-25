New Delhi, A 74-year-old man was able to walk within four hours of undergoing an artificial intelligence -assisted bilateral knee surgery at a private hospital in Delhi-NCR, doctors said. 74-year-old walks within 4 hours after AI-assisted double knee surgery in Delhi-NCR

According to a statement by Sarvodaya Hospital, the procedure, Bilateral Total Knee Resurfacing , was performed at Sarvodaya Hospital using Intellijoint AI-assisted navigation technology, which enables precise implant placement and improved surgical outcomes.

The patient had a three-year history of progressive knee pain that had severely restricted his mobility and daily activities. Despite prolonged medical management, his condition worsened, with significant deformity and advanced arthritis confirmed through radiological evaluation.

Considering his active lifestyle and the need for long-term mobility, the medical team opted for bilateral knee resurfacing with AI-assisted navigation to restore joint function and durability, the doctors said.

The surgery was led by Dr Anchit Uppal, Senior Consultant and Head of Orthopedics and Joint Replacement, who used the navigation system for real-time intraoperative assessment and precise alignment of the knee joints.

"The use of AI-assisted navigation allows highly accurate implant positioning and personalised alignment, overcoming limitations of conventional techniques," Uppal said.

He added that the procedure reflects the increasing integration of AI and augmented reality in orthopaedic surgery, enabling better outcomes and faster recovery.

The doctors said the patient was mobilised with the help of a walker within four hours of surgery and showed significant improvement in mobility, alignment and overall quality of life in follow-up assessments.

According to the hospital, AI-assisted navigation technology helps preserve healthy bone and soft tissue, reduces blood loss and enables faster rehabilitation compared to conventional knee replacement procedures.

The case highlights the growing role of advanced technologies in improving precision and outcomes in joint replacement surgeries, they added.

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