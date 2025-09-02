25-year-old man misdiagnosed by doctors for months reveals ChatGPT solved his case in minutes: ‘Crazy they missed it’

ChatGPT, the AI (artificial intelligence) chatbot, has become a go-to for many seeking answers to their problems, be it personal or professional. However, recently, it has been piloted to draft responses to patient questions, too, but their credibility is still up for debate. A Reddit user found relief from chronic stomach issues after ChatGPT suggested testing for H. pylori. (Representative image) (Freepik)

Also Read | Harvard gastroenterologist shares 8 colon cancer warnings you should never ignore: Constipation, diarrhoea

However, in a unique case, a patient, who was being misdiagnosed by medical professionals, got his life back on track after ChatGPT helped him know the real cause behind his ailments.

Misdiagnosed by doctors, ChatGPT helps a Reddit user

In a post shared on June 14, 2025, on the subreddit r/HPylori – titled ‘Misdiagnosed by doctors for months, ChatGPT solved it in minutes’ –, a user revealed how the AI chatbot helped him recover from H. Pylori, or Helicobacter pylori, a type of bacteria that infects the stomach.

Sharing their predicament, the Reddit user revealed that they had stomach problems for over a year, feeling full too quickly after a meal, and sometimes had chest pressure, bloating, and mild pain after eating. “I did an endoscopy and even a barium x-ray. One doctor said it might be gastroparesis. Another thought it was achalasia. But none of them tested for H. pylori. They all said it didn’t seem necessary,” the user added.

However, when there seemed to be no end to their ailments, they eventually turned to ChatGPT out of desperation. “It suggested H. pylori could still be involved. I decided to get tested privately. The result came back positive. (Positive 220),” the Reddit user wrote.

Once the problem was diagnosed, the Reddit user started triple therapy, and “I already feel better than I have in months. It’s crazy that something so basic was missed. I feel like I finally have a shot at getting my life back.”

How did the internet react?

Reddit users were flabbergasted by the lack of knowledge of the doctors who were doing the treatment. One user commented, “It’s so crazy to me that some doctors are so stupid they miss maybe the most common infection on that planet that up to 50 percent of people across the globe will get.”

Someone wrote, “They are not stupid; they have to follow health insurance requirements. You have to tell all the symptoms possible with h pylori. The doctor I know said that without stomach pain, they will not do the H. pylori test.”

Another commented under the post, “It’s not that they are stupid. Their ego is so big that they don’t care to have curiosity about their patients; they look at you and believe that they already know your problems and solutions.”

What is H. Pylori?

Per the Johns Hopkins Medicine organisation, H. Pylori can damage the tissue in your stomach and the first part of your small intestine (the duodenum), causing pain and inflammation. Per the Cleveland Clinic, the bacteria can also cause peptic ulcers and gastritis.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.