Eat walnuts regularly to reduce negative results of H pylori infection: Study
A new study using mice models, distributed in the Journal of Clinical Biochemistry and Nutrition recommends that regular walnut consumption might be a promising mediation for lessening negative results related to Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) disease, a broad bacterial infection that influences the greater part of the world's population.
Using mice models, researchers from the CHA Cancer Prevention Research Center in Korea found preliminary evidence that eating a diet rich in walnuts may help protect against negative outcomes associated with H. pylori infection. Specifically, the research found that walnut extracts, formed from whole walnuts, may help create protective proteins and anti-inflammatory actions in the gut that may safeguard against H. pylori infection and resulting in cancer in mice. The study was supported by the California Walnut Commission.
Prevalence of H. pylori is most common in developing countries as it is generally related to socioeconomic status and hygienic conditions and is thought to be spread through person to person contact or even through food and water. H. pylori infection is a major cause of ulcers in the stomach and small intestine as well as stomach cancer and peptic ulcer disease. While treatments are currently available, there are concerns about the bacteria's growing resistance to antibiotics.
Due to increasing challenges associated with antibiotic resistance, researchers have been investigating dietary and other non-bacterial approaches to improve the impact of H. pylori infection, such as in this new study.
This is not the first time walnuts have been linked to a lower risk of gastrointestinal cancer development in mice. Two other animal studies published in Cancer Prevention Research and Nutrients found that walnuts in the diet may suppress colon tumour development by modifying gut bacteria as well as inhibit the progression of colorectal cancer by suppressing angiogenesis - the development of new blood vessels which facilitates the growth of cancer cells.
Animal studies are valuable for providing background information and can be used as a basis for future research in humans. Based on the existing body of evidence, including this study on walnuts, dietary approaches to reduce symptoms of H. pylori infection, such as inflammation, seem worthwhile to pursue in a well-designed clinical trial to confirm the findings.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eat walnuts regularly to reduce negative results of H pylori infection: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how coffee consumption helps decrease heart failure risk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protein behind less spread of coronavirus variant in Asia: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how osteoporosis treatment got affected by Covid-19 pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kriti Kharbanda’s fitness trainer gives a glimpse of her Pilates workout | Watch
- Watch: From exercises on the Ladder Barrel to Pilates reformer, Kriti Kharbanda marks her ‘road to recovery’ and this video by her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala is enough proof to inspire us even as Pulkit Samrat takes a dig. Check benefits of the workout inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protein deficiency, not age or weather, reason for spread of Covid in Europe, US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Korean American K-pop stars raise mental health awareness, share personal story
- K-pop star Eric Nam and Jae-hyung Park, join other Korean American K-pop artists in raising awareness about mental health beyond their music community by publicly sharing their personal journeys after grappling with depression and mental illness on their own
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Researchers shed light on routinely imaging brain tumour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scientists develop platform to advance medicine research for cancer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study reveals high blood pressure causes atrial fibrillation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty suggests 'best way to maintain peace' in her new wellness mantra
- Shilpa Ka Mantra: In her mental health and wellness message this week, Shilpa Shetty Kundra spilled the beans on ‘the best way to maintain peace & harmony’ and we are bookmarking her Tuesday thoughts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakul Preet adds a complex exercise to her ‘Yoga diaries’ and we are inspired
- Move over bending down to touch your toes while sitting or standing and try doing it while lying on your back like Rakul Preet Singh who recently raised the bar of fitness goals with her Yoga session on Tuesday morning
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New research reveals connection between genes and mental disorder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora wants you to do Yoga, shares new asana and its benefits
- Malaika Arora took to her Instagram and shared the benefits and steps to do Ardha Matsyendrasana or the Half Lord of the Fishes Pose. She says it helps in improving the digestive system and the functioning of the liver and pancreas.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hate burpees? Then try this cardio move to burn more calories just as fast
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox