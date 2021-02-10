IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Eat walnuts regularly to reduce negative results of H pylori infection: Study
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Eat walnuts regularly to reduce negative results of H pylori infection: Study

A new study recommends that regular walnut consumption might be a promising mediation for lessening negative results related to Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) disease, a broad bacterial infection that influences the greater part of the world's population.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:33 PM IST

A new study using mice models, distributed in the Journal of Clinical Biochemistry and Nutrition recommends that regular walnut consumption might be a promising mediation for lessening negative results related to Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) disease, a broad bacterial infection that influences the greater part of the world's population.

Using mice models, researchers from the CHA Cancer Prevention Research Center in Korea found preliminary evidence that eating a diet rich in walnuts may help protect against negative outcomes associated with H. pylori infection. Specifically, the research found that walnut extracts, formed from whole walnuts, may help create protective proteins and anti-inflammatory actions in the gut that may safeguard against H. pylori infection and resulting in cancer in mice. The study was supported by the California Walnut Commission.

Prevalence of H. pylori is most common in developing countries as it is generally related to socioeconomic status and hygienic conditions and is thought to be spread through person to person contact or even through food and water. H. pylori infection is a major cause of ulcers in the stomach and small intestine as well as stomach cancer and peptic ulcer disease. While treatments are currently available, there are concerns about the bacteria's growing resistance to antibiotics.

Due to increasing challenges associated with antibiotic resistance, researchers have been investigating dietary and other non-bacterial approaches to improve the impact of H. pylori infection, such as in this new study.

This is not the first time walnuts have been linked to a lower risk of gastrointestinal cancer development in mice. Two other animal studies published in Cancer Prevention Research and Nutrients found that walnuts in the diet may suppress colon tumour development by modifying gut bacteria as well as inhibit the progression of colorectal cancer by suppressing angiogenesis - the development of new blood vessels which facilitates the growth of cancer cells.

Animal studies are valuable for providing background information and can be used as a basis for future research in humans. Based on the existing body of evidence, including this study on walnuts, dietary approaches to reduce symptoms of H. pylori infection, such as inflammation, seem worthwhile to pursue in a well-designed clinical trial to confirm the findings.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Eat walnuts regularly to reduce negative results of H pylori infection: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:33 PM IST
A new study recommends that regular walnut consumption might be a promising mediation for lessening negative results related to Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) disease, a broad bacterial infection that influences the greater part of the world's population.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how coffee consumption helps decrease heart failure risk

ANI, Washington Dc
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:16 PM IST
New studies suggest that drinking one or more cups of caffeinated coffee may reduce heart failure risk.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study, published in the journal Infection, Genetics and Evolution, assessed the global spread of the coronavirus variant with the D614G mutation, which is the predominant lineage infecting North America and European populations.(Pixabay)
The study, published in the journal Infection, Genetics and Evolution, assessed the global spread of the coronavirus variant with the D614G mutation, which is the predominant lineage infecting North America and European populations.(Pixabay)
health

Protein behind less spread of coronavirus variant in Asia: Study

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:46 PM IST
Deficiency of a lung-protecting protein in the Caucasian population may have made Europe and North America more susceptible to the spread of a coronavirus variant as compared to Asia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Osteoporosis is a chronic, age-related disease that is associated with life-changing fragility fractures.(Pixabay)
Osteoporosis is a chronic, age-related disease that is associated with life-changing fragility fractures.(Pixabay)
health

Here's how osteoporosis treatment got affected by Covid-19 pandemic

ANI, Bern [switzerland]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:18 PM IST
A worldwide survey of medical care providers has uncovered uncommon impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on overall medical care conveyance for osteoporosis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kriti Kharbanda’s fitness trainer gives a glimpse of her Pilates workout | Watch(Instagram/yasminkarachiwala)
Kriti Kharbanda’s fitness trainer gives a glimpse of her Pilates workout | Watch(Instagram/yasminkarachiwala)
health

Kriti Kharbanda’s fitness trainer gives a glimpse of her Pilates workout | Watch

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:56 AM IST
  • Watch: From exercises on the Ladder Barrel to Pilates reformer, Kriti Kharbanda marks her ‘road to recovery’ and this video by her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala is enough proof to inspire us even as Pulkit Samrat takes a dig. Check benefits of the workout inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (ANI)
Representational image. (ANI)
india news

Protein deficiency, not age or weather, reason for spread of Covid in Europe, US

By Joydeep Thakur and Anonna Dutt
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:52 AM IST
The variant of the virus that spread rapidly across the world had acquired a mutation since it left Wuhan that allowed it to use another human protein called neutrophil elastase to also cleave the S1-S2 junction
READ FULL STORY
Close
Korean American K-pop stars raise mental health awareness, share personal story(Twitter/india_arg_forum/billboard)
Korean American K-pop stars raise mental health awareness, share personal story(Twitter/india_arg_forum/billboard)
health

Korean American K-pop stars raise mental health awareness, share personal story

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:01 AM IST
  • K-pop star Eric Nam and Jae-hyung Park, join other Korean American K-pop artists in raising awareness about mental health beyond their music community by publicly sharing their personal journeys after grappling with depression and mental illness on their own
READ FULL STORY
Close
The results of the study have been published in the open-access journal Frontiers in Oncology.(Unsplash)
The results of the study have been published in the open-access journal Frontiers in Oncology.(Unsplash)
health

Researchers shed light on routinely imaging brain tumour

ANI, London [uk]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:35 PM IST
A team of researchers explored the best way to monitor brain tumour. A large collaboration of UK experts and stakeholders met to discuss the value of routinely imaging brain tumour patients to assess their tumour treatment response, which is known as "interval imaging".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Known as My Personal Mutanome (MPM), the platform features an interactive database that provides insight into the role of disease-associated mutations in cancer and prioritises mutations that may be responsive to drug therapies.(Pixabay)
Known as My Personal Mutanome (MPM), the platform features an interactive database that provides insight into the role of disease-associated mutations in cancer and prioritises mutations that may be responsive to drug therapies.(Pixabay)
health

Scientists develop platform to advance medicine research for cancer

ANI, Cleveland (ohio) [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:19 PM IST
A new study published in Genome Biology features a new personalised platform developed by the Cleveland Clinic researchers that will help to accelerate advanced research on genomic medicine and genome-informed drug therapies for cancer mutations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The findings of the study were published in the 'European Journal of Preventive Cardiology'.(Pixabay)
The findings of the study were published in the 'European Journal of Preventive Cardiology'.(Pixabay)
health

Study reveals high blood pressure causes atrial fibrillation

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:39 PM IST
A new study has found that high blood pressure is casually associated with the most common heart rhythm disorder.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty suggests 'best way to maintain peace' in her new wellness mantra(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
Shilpa Shetty suggests 'best way to maintain peace' in her new wellness mantra(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
health

Shilpa Shetty suggests 'best way to maintain peace' in her new wellness mantra

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:47 PM IST
  • Shilpa Ka Mantra: In her mental health and wellness message this week, Shilpa Shetty Kundra spilled the beans on ‘the best way to maintain peace & harmony’ and we are bookmarking her Tuesday thoughts
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakul Preet adds a complex exercise to her ‘Yoga diaries’ and we are inspired(Instagram/urlife.co.in)
Rakul Preet adds a complex exercise to her ‘Yoga diaries’ and we are inspired(Instagram/urlife.co.in)
health

Rakul Preet adds a complex exercise to her ‘Yoga diaries’ and we are inspired

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:51 PM IST
  • Move over bending down to touch your toes while sitting or standing and try doing it while lying on your back like Rakul Preet Singh who recently raised the bar of fitness goals with her Yoga session on Tuesday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
Study highlights link between mental disorders and gene readouts (representative image)(Unsplash)
Study highlights link between mental disorders and gene readouts (representative image)(Unsplash)
health

New research reveals connection between genes and mental disorder

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:11 AM IST
New research done by the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) says, "major mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder, share common genetic roots, but each disorder presents differently in each individual."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora shares new fitness post(Instagram/ malaikaaroraofficial)
Malaika Arora shares new fitness post(Instagram/ malaikaaroraofficial)
health

Malaika Arora wants you to do Yoga, shares new asana and its benefits

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:28 AM IST
  • Malaika Arora took to her Instagram and shared the benefits and steps to do Ardha Matsyendrasana or the Half Lord of the Fishes Pose. She says it helps in improving the digestive system and the functioning of the liver and pancreas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Losing weight has never been so easy.(Shutterstock)
Losing weight has never been so easy.(Shutterstock)
health

Hate burpees? Then try this cardio move to burn more calories just as fast

By Nikita Bhardwaj | HealthShots
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:00 PM IST
Burpees is not the only secret to weight loss. There are many other weight loss exercises that can get the job done.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP