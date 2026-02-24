Ophthalmologist shares 4 early but silent signs of vision loss: From persistent headache to double vision
Vision loss is scary but you can prevent it by knowing how to recognise the early signs. This way timely medical intervention may result in better outcome.
Vision loss is not always dramatic or sudden. It gradually builds up. You may wonder how it progressed without you noticing, but your body usually gives subtle warning signs. These symptoms are frequently mistaken for screen fatigue, sleep deprivation, stress or anxiety. However, when they occur repeatedly, they may indicate an underlying issue. Recognising them in time can make the difference between preventable damage and permanent vision loss.
HT Lifestyle connected with Dr Rajat Kapoor, senior consultant ophthalmologist, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Rajouri Garden, who explained that vision loss rarely happens all at once and usually builds gradually. “Vision loss starts with small, easily dismissed changes such as a slight blur, frequent headaches, or difficulty seeing at night,” he noted.
It suggests that vision loss is slow in its progression instead of being sudden, as many would presume. But there are many early symptoms which do indicate a vision problem, which, if left unchecked, may worsen and end up causing major complications, such as permanent vision loss.
Here are the five signs which you should not ignore:
1. Frequent headache or eye strain
- Not always just fatigue.
- Persistent headache after reading or prolonged screen use may indicate uncorrected refractive error or eye accommodation anomalies.
- Frequent headache may indicate a brain tumour.
2. Difficulty driving at night
These signs are early indicators of cataract, refractive changes, or retinal condition:
- Glare from headlights
- Halos around lights
- Reduced clarity in dim settings
3. Intermittent blurred vision
- Blur that comes and goes may reflect fluctuating blood sugar levels affecting the lens.
- Particularly in individuals with diabetes.
4. Double vision
These issues indicate muscle imbalance or, rarely, neurological issues:
- Occasional double vision
- Eye drifting
- Difficulty focusing
The ophthalmologist also cautioned about the rising cases of myopia, noting that many people hold their phone screens too close, which can increase eye strain and contribute to worsening eye power. He also warned that vision loss due to conditions like glaucoma or other retinal disorders can occur silently, as these diseases often show no obvious symptoms in their initial stages.
