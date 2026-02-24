Ophthalmologist shares 4 early but silent signs of vision loss: From persistent headache to double vision

Vision loss is not always dramatic or sudden. It gradually builds up. You may wonder how it progressed without you noticing, but your body usually gives subtle warning signs. These symptoms are frequently mistaken for screen fatigue, sleep deprivation, stress or anxiety. However, when they occur repeatedly, they may indicate an underlying issue. Recognising them in time can make the difference between preventable damage and permanent vision loss.



Vision loss symptoms are subtle, making it critical for you to be able to identify them early on. (Picture credit: Freepik)

HT Lifestyle connected with Dr Rajat Kapoor, senior consultant ophthalmologist, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Rajouri Garden, who explained that vision loss rarely happens all at once and usually builds gradually. “Vision loss starts with small, easily dismissed changes such as a slight blur, frequent headaches, or difficulty seeing at night,” he noted.

It suggests that vision loss is slow in its progression instead of being sudden, as many would presume. But there are many early symptoms which do indicate a vision problem, which, if left unchecked, may worsen and end up causing major complications, such as permanent vision loss.