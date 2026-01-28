Ophthalmologist warns why you should not ignore headaches: 'May progress for years until vision loss...'

Are you getting headaches frequently? They are usually traced back to daily stressors like hectic days, exhaustion or even migraines. But did you know that headaches could also be linked to your eyes? It is high time you reconsider this otherwise common inconvenience and take your symptoms seriously, as they could signal high eye pressure or early signs of glaucoma, conditions that, if not addressed on time or left untreated, may lead to irreversible vision loss.



Migraine is one of the symptoms of underlying health issues. (Picture credit: Freepik)

HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Aloke Gupta, Senior Consultant Ophthalmology (Eye), ISIC Multi-speciality Hospital, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, who revealed what eye-related headaches can possibly point to. He warned that not all headaches are benign, and some can actually have serious eye conditions as the primary cause. They include: high eye pressure, or ocular hypertension, which can lead to glaucoma.

Eye-related headache causes you need to know One of the alarming causes that the doctor pointed out was open-angle glaucoma, which can worsen if not addressed in time. The ophthalmologist explained, “Open Angle Glaucoma can progress silently for years, with no noticeable symptoms until vision loss is advanced.” It is important to understand that in some cases, especially the acute forms, headaches can be the most prominent and alarming symptoms, demanding immediate medical attention.



Moreover, the doctor also warned, “Open-angle glaucoma often has no early symptoms, making detection challenging. Only an Eye Specialist will guide you to the possibility of glaucoma and relevant tests when you consult the eye specialist for other problems.”

Glucoma is another cause, and it is equally serious. Dr Gupta highlighted that it is a major cause of irreversible blindness worldwide, with India among the countries most affected. While headaches are usually assumed to be linked to neurological problems, they can also be associated with these serious eye conditions.

Besides these issues, the doctor also mentioned that understanding conditions linked to eye-pressure-related headaches is vital. "Ocular Hypertension refers to elevated pressure inside the eye without any detectable damage to the optic nerve,” he noted.