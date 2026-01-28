Ophthalmologist warns why you should not ignore headaches: 'May progress for years until vision loss...'
If you are experiencing frequent headaches, it is high time you stop dismissing them and look for unusual symptoms.
Are you getting headaches frequently? They are usually traced back to daily stressors like hectic days, exhaustion or even migraines. But did you know that headaches could also be linked to your eyes? It is high time you reconsider this otherwise common inconvenience and take your symptoms seriously, as they could signal high eye pressure or early signs of glaucoma, conditions that, if not addressed on time or left untreated, may lead to irreversible vision loss.
ALSO READ: Nutritionist shares 5 signs of magnesium deficiency: Muscle cramps, eye twitching and more
HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Aloke Gupta, Senior Consultant Ophthalmology (Eye), ISIC Multi-speciality Hospital, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, who revealed what eye-related headaches can possibly point to. He warned that not all headaches are benign, and some can actually have serious eye conditions as the primary cause. They include: high eye pressure, or ocular hypertension, which can lead to glaucoma.
Eye-related headache causes you need to know
One of the alarming causes that the doctor pointed out was open-angle glaucoma, which can worsen if not addressed in time. The ophthalmologist explained, “Open Angle Glaucoma can progress silently for years, with no noticeable symptoms until vision loss is advanced.” It is important to understand that in some cases, especially the acute forms, headaches can be the most prominent and alarming symptoms, demanding immediate medical attention.
Moreover, the doctor also warned, “Open-angle glaucoma often has no early symptoms, making detection challenging. Only an Eye Specialist will guide you to the possibility of glaucoma and relevant tests when you consult the eye specialist for other problems.”
Glucoma is another cause, and it is equally serious. Dr Gupta highlighted that it is a major cause of irreversible blindness worldwide, with India among the countries most affected. While headaches are usually assumed to be linked to neurological problems, they can also be associated with these serious eye conditions.
Besides these issues, the doctor also mentioned that understanding conditions linked to eye-pressure-related headaches is vital. "Ocular Hypertension refers to elevated pressure inside the eye without any detectable damage to the optic nerve,” he noted.
Who is at risk?
Dr Aloke Gupta listed out those who are vulnerable and likely to develop high eye pressure or glaucoma:
- Being over 40 years old (but younger patients can also suffer – this is called juvenile glaucoma), having a family history of glaucoma.
- Certain ethnicities (e.g., those of Asian descent are more prone to acute angle-closure glaucoma.)
- High myopia (nearsightedness) (in open-angle glaucoma),
- Hypermetropia (in Angle Closure Glaucoma)
- Diabetes
- Prolonged steroid use
- Previous eye injuries
Symptoms
Some of the symptoms of the Acute Angle-Closure, apart from headaches, include severe and sudden one-sided pain, intense eye pain, blurred vision, seeing halos around lights, nausea and vomiting. The ophthalmologist described this condition as a major medical emergency.
It is critical to note that the doctor raised a key concern, but Open-Angle Glaucoma is usually asymptomatic in its early stages. The headaches are less common but might present as a dull ache around the eyes or brow, sometimes worsening with eye strain.
Tests
The ophthalmologist recommended a comprehensive eye exam, which goes far beyond just checking vision. He listed:
- Measuring eye pressure (tonometry)
- Examining the optic nerve for damage
- Visual field testing to detect field damage
- OCT scans
The ophthalmologist advised visiting a doctor if you are experiencing unusual headaches frequently.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey brings her penchant for storytelling to craft compelling, relatable narratives across the diverse touchpoints of human experience, including mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion. Because, in the end, it’s the little stories we live and share that make us human.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.