Can smartphones cause cancer? Oncologist explains what radiation from phones actually means for your health

Smartphones have become an indispensable part of daily life. Without them, routines can tumble like Jenga pieces, whether for reminders, calendars, work emails, or payments. Phones now feel like an extension of the body, given how important they have become. Most of the time, they also stay very close to the body, tucked into pant pockets, shirt pockets, simply held in the hand or sleeping with the phone next to the head.



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But this also raises the doubt whether it increases cancer risk, as phones are already known to emit a certain type of radiation. So, what does this mean for your health? Addressing these doubts, Dr Amit Chakraborty, head and neck surgical oncologist at SSO Cancer Hospital, weighed in with his expert insights in an interview with HT Lifestyle.

Let's understand the science behind the common belief that smartphones cause cancer.

Does smartphone emit radiation? The oncologist answered that yes, mobile phones do emit radiation. But understanding of the type of radiation is imperative. Dr Chakraborty described the radiation type, “Phones do emit RF (radio frequency) energy, which is a type of non-ionising radiation. This is different from the type of radiation which is known to be damaging to human DNA and to pose a risk for developing cancers (ionising radiation such as X-ray and gamma-ray radiation).”

To put it simply, the doctor meant the type of radiation known to increase cancer risk is the one that can damage or alter DNA. The radiation emitted by mobile phones is not that kind.