Orthodontist shares 5 oral signs that can signal bigger health problems: Bad breath, dry mouth, and more

Maintaining oral health is intricately linked to maintaining overall health. Things like bleeding gums are often trivialised and not considered an emergency unless it happens frequently. However, this is what allows underlying diseases to get into their full-blown form, noted Dr Jaineel Parekh, orthodontist at Laxmi Dental Limited, Mumbai. Oral health problems can signal larger health issues. (Pexel)

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Speaking with HT Lifestyle, Dr Parekh pointed out that healthy gums do not bleed regularly. Bleeding gums are widely recognised as an early indicator of major health concerns, but there are other prominent signs as well that are worth paying attention to. They are listed as follows.

1. Persistent bad breath Persistent bad breath, or halitosis, is not a sign of good oral health. According to Dr Parekh, if an individual who cleans their teeth regularly has persistent foul breath, it may suggest that they have gum inflammation.

“Harmful bacteria and inflammatory signals from these gums can enter the bloodstream and affect blood vessels over time. This is the reason persistent inflammation of the gums has been related to a higher risk of heart disease,” shared the orthodontist.