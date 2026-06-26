Orthodontist shares 5 oral signs that can signal bigger health problems: Bad breath, dry mouth, and more
Sometimes, issues with oral health are not just limited to the mouth. Dr Jaineel Parekh shares when they can hint at greater health concerns.
Maintaining oral health is intricately linked to maintaining overall health. Things like bleeding gums are often trivialised and not considered an emergency unless it happens frequently. However, this is what allows underlying diseases to get into their full-blown form, noted Dr Jaineel Parekh, orthodontist at Laxmi Dental Limited, Mumbai.
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Speaking with HT Lifestyle, Dr Parekh pointed out that healthy gums do not bleed regularly. Bleeding gums are widely recognised as an early indicator of major health concerns, but there are other prominent signs as well that are worth paying attention to. They are listed as follows.
1. Persistent bad breath
Persistent bad breath, or halitosis, is not a sign of good oral health. According to Dr Parekh, if an individual who cleans their teeth regularly has persistent foul breath, it may suggest that they have gum inflammation.
“Harmful bacteria and inflammatory signals from these gums can enter the bloodstream and affect blood vessels over time. This is the reason persistent inflammation of the gums has been related to a higher risk of heart disease,” shared the orthodontist.
2. Slow-healing gums and dry mouth
If a person’s gums are slow to heal and they regularly experience dry mouth, it is worth getting their blood sugar levels tested, shared Dr Parekh.
“Diabetes often causes dry mouth and delayed healing,” he explained. “Poor blood sugar control might aggravate gum infections, decay and sometimes bad breath as well. Vice versa, severe gum disease can make diabetes difficult to control.”
3. Gum inflammation and fatigue
As per the orthodontist, gum inflammation may be connected with deficiencies of vitamin C and vitamin B12. “Fatigue, weakness, and frequent bleeding gums together can indicate that the body is deficient in the nutrients needed for tissue repair and immune function,” he noted.
4. Easy bruising and frequent bleeding
According to Dr Parekh, if an individual finds their gums bleeding all the time, or they experience frequent nosebleeds, or bruises easily, it could be an early warning indication of some underlying blood disease that needs prompt medical attention.
5. Receding gums and a metallic taste
“When the gums move away from the teeth, and there is a continual metallic or bad taste, then this may be a severe periodontal disease,” cautioned Dr Parekh. “Chronic mouth infections left untreated can create systemic inflammation that impacts heart, renal and metabolic function.”
“Our perception of oral health is shifting. As studies increasingly confirm the connection between gum health and systemic illnesses, paying attention to oral health is becoming a crucial element of preventive care. At times, the body sends us subtle signals long before a serious problem occurs and paying careful attention and acting early can make all the difference,” shared the orthodontist.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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