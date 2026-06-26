Ophthalmologist explains why conjunctivitis cases rise in monsoon and how to protect your eyes

Conjunctivitis, more commonly known as pink eye disease, is a common eye condition that is often considered trivial. However, the disease has the potential to spread rapidly and cause severe, even permanent damage to the eyes, according to Dr Kuntal Shah, ophthalmologist and eye surgeon at Drashya Eye Hospital, Vadodara. Conjunctivitis case rise in the rainy seasons. (Pexel)

Also Read | What is hormone burnout? Longevity doctor explains why you are tired, gaining fat and cannot sleep

Speaking with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shah shared why we see a rise in the number of conjunctivitis cases in monsoon, what the recognising symptoms are, and what can be done about it.

Why do conjunctivitis cases rise in the monsoon? Explaining the increase in the number of conjunctivitis cases in the monsoon, Dr Shah stated, “The season is favourable for an individual to contract conjunctivitis because of the high level of humidity in the air, and the presence of various viruses and bacteria all around.”

Conjunctivitis is a term that covers the various inflammations or irritations to the conjunctiva - the transparent membrane that covers the outer layer of the eyeball and inner lining of the eyelid. It can be both viral or bacterial in origin, and might also be because of an allergy.

The disease is also highly infectious and likely to spread by contact with infected persons, and sharing of personal items such as handkerchiefs.

Symptoms of conjunctivitis Pink eye can present differently depending on its cause, shared Dr Shah. However, the most common signs include:

Redness in one or both eyes

Excessive watering or discharge

Swollen eyelids

Burning or gritty sensation

Itching, especially in allergic conjunctivitis

Sensitivity to light

Blurred vision

Occasional eye pain Patients do not necessarily show all the symptoms. Dr Shah therefore suggested not to ignore persistent redness and irritation of the eye.