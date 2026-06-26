Ophthalmologist explains why conjunctivitis cases rise in monsoon and how to protect your eyes
Conjunctivitis is any inflammation to the conjunctiva of the eyes which is common in the rainy season. Dr Shah shares why, and what to do about it.
Conjunctivitis, more commonly known as pink eye disease, is a common eye condition that is often considered trivial. However, the disease has the potential to spread rapidly and cause severe, even permanent damage to the eyes, according to Dr Kuntal Shah, ophthalmologist and eye surgeon at Drashya Eye Hospital, Vadodara.
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Speaking with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shah shared why we see a rise in the number of conjunctivitis cases in monsoon, what the recognising symptoms are, and what can be done about it.
Why do conjunctivitis cases rise in the monsoon?
Explaining the increase in the number of conjunctivitis cases in the monsoon, Dr Shah stated, “The season is favourable for an individual to contract conjunctivitis because of the high level of humidity in the air, and the presence of various viruses and bacteria all around.”
Conjunctivitis is a term that covers the various inflammations or irritations to the conjunctiva - the transparent membrane that covers the outer layer of the eyeball and inner lining of the eyelid. It can be both viral or bacterial in origin, and might also be because of an allergy.
The disease is also highly infectious and likely to spread by contact with infected persons, and sharing of personal items such as handkerchiefs.
Symptoms of conjunctivitis
Pink eye can present differently depending on its cause, shared Dr Shah. However, the most common signs include:
- Redness in one or both eyes
- Excessive watering or discharge
- Swollen eyelids
- Burning or gritty sensation
- Itching, especially in allergic conjunctivitis
- Sensitivity to light
- Blurred vision
- Occasional eye pain
Patients do not necessarily show all the symptoms. Dr Shah therefore suggested not to ignore persistent redness and irritation of the eye.
Preventive measures for conjunctivitis
According to Dr Shah, the best way to prevent conjunctivitis is to maintain personal hygiene. Some ways in which that can be done are listed as follows.
- Avoid touching or rubbing the eyes
- Wash your hands frequently
- Avoid sharing towels
- Avoid sharing eye makeup
- Use protective lenses while riding two-wheelers
- Avoid contact lenses if the eyes get red or feel itchy
Steps to take after developing conjunctivitis
If an individual gets infected with conjunctivitis or notices some of the symptoms of the condition, the best thing to do is to avoid rubbing the eye. Instead, they can put an ice pack on the shut eyelids and keep their surroundings clean, noted Dr Shah.
“If there is any secretion in the eyes, use a cotton ball or a disposable tissue to wipe your eyes. Individuals suffering from infectious conjunctivitis must not wear their contact lenses till the time they are cured of the disease,” shared the ophthalmologist.
“Although mild symptoms can be treated through appropriate measures, some specific symptoms require emergency medical care,” he noted. Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Redness, secretion and irritation of the eyes for three days
- Blurring of vision
- Pain
- Sensitivity to light
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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