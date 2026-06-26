What is hormone burnout? Longevity doctor explains why you are tired, gaining fat and cannot sleep

As people are getting more accustomed to the modern, ever-busy yet sedentary lifestyle, issues such as feeling exhausted, gaining body fat, and difficulty sleeping are becoming all the more common. Hormones have a significant role in causing burnout. (Pexels)

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These make one’s brain feel slow, lower morale, and affect the overall quality of life. Despite popular belief, they do not always mean that an individual is lazy, undisciplined or getting old, according to Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert trained at Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health. It just might be the symptoms of hormone burnout.

Taking to Instagram on June 26, Dr Vass explained what that is, why it happens, and what can be done to reverse it.