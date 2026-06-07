CM Satheesan seeks Centre's help as Iranian hospital closure in Dubai hits Kerala-based healthcare workers

Kerala chief minister VD Satheesan on Sunday sought Centre's intervention to help Indian healthcare workers affected by visa-related issues in the UAE following the closure of an Iranian in Dubai as the the ongoing conflict in West Asia continues to simmer for over three months now. Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan seeks immediate intervention from the Centre regarding compensation for Indian healthcare professional affected by visa issues in the UAE (PTI)

In the letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Satheesan highlighted the plight of Kerala-based workers who are facing significant visa restrictions and possibilities of losing their jobs due to the closure of the hospital.

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"I am writing to seek your urgent intervention on behalf of a group of Indian healthcare professionals, predominantly from Kerala, who were employed at Iranian Hospital, Dubai, and are presently facing an extremely distressing situation," he wrote.

“Following the closure of the hospital amid recent regional developments, many of these nurses and healthcare workers have reportedly encountered visa-related restrictions in the UAE, affecting their ability to obtain employment, visit, and dependent visas. As a result, families that have lived and worked in the UAE for years now face uncertainty, financial hardship, and the prospect of losing their livelihoods.”