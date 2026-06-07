‘I lost a brother’: Kerala CM Satheesan mourns ‘Prince of Laughter’ Salim Kumar's death

In the early hours of Sunday morning, CM Satheesan took to X (formerly Twitter), writing an emotional tribute to Salim Kumar. Referring to his oft-used title ‘Prince of Laughter’, the CM wrote, “He wasn't just the prince of laughter to me, Salim Kumar was a deeply connected soul, fearless in his political beliefs and proud to say he stood with Congress. A versatile genius who could make us laugh and cry with the same face. Malayalam cinema lost a legend, and I lost a brother.”

Malayalam actor Salim Kumar 's death has elicited an emotional tribute from Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan . The CM has expressed profound grief over the death of the National Award-winning actor, describing the celebrated performer as "a brother" and a towering talent whose loss has left a deep void in Malayalam cinema.

Satish Kumar dies at 56 Salim Kumar, one of Malayalam cinema's most versatile performers, passed away at the age of 56 after being rushed to Amrita Hospital in Kochi on Saturday. His death triggered an outpouring of tributes from political leaders, film personalities and fans across the state.

The Government of Kerala confirmed the actor's death on Saturday and expressed "profound grief" over the loss of the celebrated performer. In an official statement, the government described him as a "renowned film actor" and highlighted his National Film Award for Best Actor in 2010 for his acclaimed performance in Adaminte Makan Abu.

Salim Kumar's illustrious career Salim Kumar worked in Malayalam films for over three decades, appearing in more than 300 films. During this time, Salim first established himself as a beloved comic actor, before belatedly earning acclaim for powerful emotional characters as well.

He won the National Film Award and Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for Adaminte Makan Abu in 2010, widely regarded as his finest performance. He won the Kerala State Film Awards for Achanurangatha Veedu, Ayalum Njanum Thammil, and his directorial venture Karutha Joothan, too.

Salim Kumar's funeral The actor's mortal remains were kept for public homage at Paravur Town Hall from 9 am to 1 pm on Sunday. His funeral will be held at 3 pm at his residence in North Paravur, Ernakulam, with official honours. The state government stated that it has decided to bear the expenses connected with the funeral and related arrangements.

Salim Kumar is survived by his wife Sunitha and their two sons, Chandu Salim Kumar and Aaromal Salim Kumar.