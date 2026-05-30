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    Kerala Governor slams partial recital of Vande Mataram; CM says full rendition not mandatory

    The Kerala Police band played only the first two stanzas of the song before and after the Governor read out the policy address in the Kerala assembly.

    Updated on: May 30, 2026 9:47 AM IST
    By Vishnu Varma
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    Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Friday expressed displeasure over Vande Mataram not being sung in full in the state assembly before his policy address, while chief minister V D Satheesan said that a complete recital of the national song was not mandatory.

    Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar arrives to deliver the inaugural policy of the V.D. Satheesan-led government at the Legislative Assembly, in Thiruvananthapuram. (@KeralaGovernor/ANI)
    Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar arrives to deliver the inaugural policy of the V.D. Satheesan-led government at the Legislative Assembly, in Thiruvananthapuram. (@KeralaGovernor/ANI)

    The Kerala Police band played only the first two stanzas of the song before and after the Governor read out the UDF government’s policy address in the Kerala assembly, despite a Lok Bhavan directive that Vande Mataram be rendered in full whenever the Governor is in attendance.

    Arlekar claimed that proper protocol should be followed when the Governor is attending such functions. “I have spoken to the Assembly Speaker. Let us see how things develop,” he said.

    CM Satheesan said there was no legal provision mandating that the song be rendered in full. “Parliament has enacted no law in that regard. If the Governor has a complaint, I will discuss it with him,” he said.

    BJP MLA V Muraleedharan termed the move an “insult to the Lok Bhavan and the Governor”, and accused the UDF government of succumbing to parties like CPI(M) and Jamaat-e-Islami. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Pinarayi Vijayan also backed the state government’s decision not to play or sing the national song in full, calling the demand for a full rendition “an agenda of the RSS”.

    • Vishnu Varma
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Vishnu Varma

      Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.Read More

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    Home/India News/Kerala Governor Slams Partial Recital Of Vande Mataram; CM Says Full Rendition Not Mandatory
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