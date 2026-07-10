NCERT blacklists firm, skips court date to defend decision; Pradhan orders probe

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan has ordered a probe against National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) officials for failing to appear before the Delhi High Court last month to defend its June 22 order to blacklist a paper supplier for delaying textbook production, people familiar with the development said on Friday. Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan (ANI Video Grab)

The lapse led the high court to grant interim relief to the company that had challenged the council’s order. The matter will next be heard on July 20.

The minister’s intervention in the matter is part of the ministry’s “reinforcement of zero-tolerance approach towards administrative and legal lapses”, a Union education ministry spokesperson said.

The ministry has asked NCERT to examine multiple aspects of the case, including how Pune-based Bafna Global Venture Private Limited was awarded the contract for supply of Maplitho paper for academic year 2026-27 on December 1. There are allegations that the firm did not meet conditions of the tender floated on October 28 last year and that it did not adhere to the supply schedule.

On June 24, the firm approached the high court against NCERT’s decision to terminate its contract, blacklisting the firm for two years and invoking its ₹6.09 crore bank guarantee.

However, when the matter came up before justice Mini Pushkarna, no one appeared on behalf of NCERT despite advance notice. Taking note of the submissions made by the petitioner, the court directed that no coercive action be taken against the company under the June 22 order until the next hearing on July 20. It also restrained NCERT from invoking the ₹6.09 crore bank guarantee in the interim.

In its petition, the company argued that delays in paper production were caused by the unavailability of hydrogen peroxide — a bleaching agent used in paper manufacturing — due to disruptions linked to the US-Iran conflict. It also contended that blacklisting should not ordinarily follow a contractual dispute where a bona fide disagreement exists.

An official said the minister took serious note of reports that the NCERT had failed to defend its decision effectively and ordered that officials who failed to take the necessary legal steps be held accountable.

Neither NCERT nor Bafna responded to HT’s queries.