Monkey 'outbreak' on I-59? Tulane University responds to claims escaped monkeys carried Hepatitis C, Herpes, and COVID

A truck transporting Rhesus monkeys used for animal testing overturned Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 59 near mile marker 117, just north of Heidelberg, Mississippi. A truck transporting Rhesus monkeys overturned on Interstate 59.(UnSplash)

According to local news station WFSB, the vehicle was en route from Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana, to a testing facility in Florida when it crashed.

Initial concerns about infectious diseases

Following the crash, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office issued an initial statement on Facebook claiming the monkeys were potentially carrying hepatitis C, herpes, and COVID-19, warning the public not to approach the animals.

"On 10/28/25 a wreck occurred on I59 near mile marker 117. This was a truck carrying Rehsus monkeys from Tulane University. The monkeys are approximately 40lbs, they are aggressive to humans and they require PPE to handle. The monkeys carry hepatitis C, herpes, and COVID. Tulane University has been notified,” the sheriff's office wrote.

Tulane University disputes disease claims

Tulane University refuted the sheriff's office's claims, clarifying that the monkeys were not infectious.

"Non-human primates at the Tulane National Biomedical Research Center are provided to other research organizations to advance scientific discovery. The primates in question belong to another entity and are not infectious. We are actively collaborating with local authorities and will send a team of animal care experts to assist as needed," the university said in a statement.

Monkeys shot following escape

According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, several monkeys escaped following the crash. All but one were later shot and killed for safety reasons.

"All but one of the escaped monkeys have been destroyed. We have been in contact with an animal diposal company to help handle the situation. Mississippi Wildlife and Fisheries is also on site with our local law enforcement. We are continuing to look for the one monkey that is still on the loose," officials confirmed.