World Hepatitis Day 2025: Expert shares 5 reasons why hepatitis cases spike in monsoon

World Hepatitis Day 2025: Liver inflammation caused by infections can lead to hepatitis, a condition marked by symptoms such as dark urine, jaundice, and abdominal pain. Cases of hepatitis often see a noticeable rise during the rainy season. Hepatitis cases spike in the rainy season.(Shutterstock)

Commenting on this, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aravind Badiger, Technical Director, BDR Pharmaceuticals said, “Hepatitis A and E, especially, are spread mainly due to the intake of infected food and water. With heavy rains, poor hygiene, waterlogging, and damage to clean water supply lines provide perfect opportunities for such outbreaks.”

Dr Aravind Badiger further shared the reasons why hepatitis cases spike during the rainy season:

1. Contaminated drinking water is the leading cause

Mixing of sewage and drinking water is generally caused by flooding and leaking pipelines during the monsoon season. This contamination is a significant source of hepatitis virus outbreaks, particularly in the urban and semi-urban areas, which are densely populated. Consumption of a small amount of contaminated water or raw food washed in it may cause infection.

2. Unhygienic food practices amplify risk

The open-air food, such as street food, cut fruits, and juices, is usually subjected to rainwater and unhealthy environments. The food handlers might fail to observe hygiene, and this raises the chances of viral transmission. These seasonal activities are some of the reasons that lead to increased cases.

Hepatitis can lead to liver damage.(Freepik)

3. Symptoms often overlooked or misdiagnosed

Hepatitis has common symptoms of fatigue, fever, loss of appetite, nausea, yellowing of the skin (jaundice), and dark urine, which are usually similar to other monsoon diseases. This leads to late detection of the disease, thus giving the virus time to spread and complications to intensify.

4. Prevention is often ignored

Drink only boiled or RO-filtered water. Raw fruits or salads and street food should be avoided during the monsoon. Make sure to wash your hands with soap before meals. Keep food in clean, covered containers. Hepatitis A and B vaccination should be considered, particularly in high-risk patients.

5. Community awareness and early action are crucial

Chlorination of water supply, frequent inspection of restaurants, and sensitization during monsoon should be the target of the public health systems. One can avoid long-term liver damage by being vigilant of the symptoms and reporting to the doctor at the first instance.

“The outbreaks of hepatitis during the rainy season are avoidable. Safe hygiene, access to clean water, and prompt medical care can ensure that the infection of hepatitis is well contained, and the infection limited,” Dr Aravind Badiger highlighted.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.