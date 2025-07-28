World Hepatitis Day 2025: Kids may be at hepatitis A risk in monsoon! Paediatrician shares prevention tips

The monsoon season brings unmistakable joy to children – the soothing sound of raindrops, the delight of splashing through puddles, and the thrill of enjoying delicious seasonal treats. However, the rainy season also comes with its fair share of challenges, especially the increased risk of infections that can spread through food and water. One significant concern is Hepatitis A. 4 habits that may expose your child to Hepatitis A(Adobe Stock)

What is hepatitis A?

Hepatitis A is a viral infection that primarily affects the liver. It is highly contagious and spreads mainly through the ingestion of contaminated food or water. "The unhygienic conditions that can arise during the monsoon season, coupled with the increase in waterborne illnesses, make Hepatitis A a pressing health issue in India. Parents must be aware of the risks associated with this virus and the preventive measures they can take to protect themselves and their children," paediatrician Dr S.G. Kasi tells Health Shots.

Why does Hepatitis A risk increase in monsoon?

The monsoon often tempts children with seasonal street food, such as golgappas, chaats, and cut fruits, from vendors. In case these may be prepared with unfiltered water and not handled with proper hygiene, it can be risky. Street food is notorious for high contamination risks due to poor sanitation, inadequate storage, and environmental exposure.

“Encourage your children to avoid street food and enjoy freshly prepared, hygienic home-cooked meals instead,” suggests Dr Kasi.

Many people believe that clear water is always safe. However, heavy rains can cause leaks in municipal pipelines, mixing clean water with contaminated drainage water. The Hepatitis A virus can survive for extended periods in water, making seemingly clean, stored water a potential risk.

The expert says, “Ensure your child drinks only boiled or filtered water at home and school.”

Kids love playing in the rain, which often results in mud-covered hands. "Germs, including the Hepatitis A virus, can linger on hands for hours and on surfaces for days", says Dr Kasi. Public restrooms and schools are high-contact areas that can facilitate the rapid spread of infections.

“Instill the habit of thorough handwashing with soap before meals and after using the toilet,” adds Dr Kasi.

Sharing snacks and drinks among friends is common, but it can be particularly hazardous during the rainy season, when infections can spread easily. The Hepatitis A virus can be transmitted through close contact and shared items, putting kids at risk, even if they seem healthy. “Encourage your child to use their own utensils and water bottle to minimise contact with others' germs,” Dr Kalsi says.

Which vaccine is used to prevent hepatitis A?

"Vaccination is one of the most reliable methods to protect your child from Hepatitis A. The Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) recommends vaccinating children aged 1 to 2 years to significantly reduce the risk of infection. If your child hasn’t received the vaccination yet, consult your healthcare provider about scheduling it," Dr Kasi tells Health Shots.

How to prevent hepatitis A?