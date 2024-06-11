Prince Harry, Meghan Markle considering ‘plan B’ over fears of being thrown out of US if Trump wins

As Donald Trump has openly argued that Prince Harry will not receive any "special privileges" when it comes to his USA status, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be thinking of “plan B” if Trump gets elected to the White House. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "worried sick" about being "kicked out" of the United States, a source claimed to New Idea.(REUTERS)

Meghan Markle and Harry are "worried sick" over fears of being "kicked out" of the US, a source claimed to New Idea. This comes after Trump warned that he would cancel Harry's visa after coming into power following November elections, forcing the Duke to go back to the UK.

“The Sussexes are worried sick over the prospect of Donald Trump becoming president again - and making good on his vow to kick Prince Harry out of America,” the source said.

While Harry has been residing in California's Montecito with Meghan and their two kids, his US visa application is part of the legal action. The couple moved out of the UK and shifted to the US in 2020 after stepping out from their royal duties. Notably, Harry is the only non-US citizen in his household.

Meghan is a US citizen and her two kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet hold dual citizenship.

Things started moving on the legal front with the release of Prince Harry's book, Spare, in January 2023, in which he made explosive claims about using drugs.

Prince Harry and Meghan's contingency plan

According to the New Idea source, the Duke and Duchess are "putting together a contingency plan" to depart the nation with their kids if Trump returns to office.

The source went on to suggest that the idea of moving back to the UK with her family is "unthinkable" for Meghan.

Even experts had predicted that Meghan would ditch the idea of returning to the UK because the Duchess "is deeply unpopular here".

In an interview with Nigel Farage, Trump vowed to take necessary actions if he discovered Prince Harry "lied" on his visa application. However, he declined to rule out deporting the Prince to the UK.

“We'll have to see if they know anything about the drugs, and if he lied, they'll have to take appropriate action,” he said.