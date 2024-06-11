Here's Prince Louis witty yet ‘best’ advice for England team ahead of Euro 2024; but THIS person is ‘not happy’ with it

Prince William made a visit to England team's training ground at St George's Park in Burton-upon-Trent on Monday morning. Being the President of the FA, the Prince of Wales arrived there to extend his good wishes before the team left for Germany for the tournament. William pictured with his youngest son, Louis (Image: GETTY)

During the visit, William spoke with manager Gareth Southgate and gave each player their squad number shirts. After shaking hands with Southgate, William got an opportunity to share his son Prince Louis' words of wisdom for the players.

What did Prince William say?

During the discussion, the Prince of Wales said that before his arrival, he was thinking what would he say to the experienced team. “I was thinking what could I say to help before you went away?”, The Mirror reported.

He then shared that he was on the school run with his children this morning and when he told them what "he should say to the England team today".

According to the Prince, the best advise he received was "to eat twice" as much as you regularly do. “And I now have visions of all of you running around with massive tummies and getting stitches on the pitch. So I think take my youngest's advice with a pinch of salt.”

England captain Harry Kane reacts to Prince Louis' suggestion

Reacting to Louis' recommendation to eat twice as much food to prepare for the competition, England captain Harry Kane quipped: “I don’t think our nutritionist will be happy with that advice.”

He, however, thanked William for his surprise visit, stating that it will give the players "extra motivation" and boost their confidence.

Kane further stated that the team is aiming to move "one more step from last year" in the Euro 2024. "We know how much it means to the country and the fans. The nation comes together at this moment."

School kids from around the Midlands were also invited to St George's Park for a football festival involving friendly matches to commemorate England's departure. The Prince and Southgate stopped by to observe the games and greet some of the young participants. William is an avid Aston Villa fan who frequently takes his son, Prince George, to games.

UEFA EURO 2024 will start in Munich 14 June, Friday, and the finals will take place in Berlin on 14 July, Sunday.

The England Men's team advanced to the Euro 2020 finals before losing on penalties to Italy, and they got blown out by France in the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup.