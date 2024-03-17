Harry Kane breaks sensational 60-year-old record in debut Bundesliga season

Harry Kane scripted history in his debut season for Bayern Munich with his sensational form in front of goal. The English star forward has adapted well to Bayern in the first season and replicating the same goal-scoring spree which he used to produce at his former club Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Kane has been in terrific form this season.

Kane scored a goal in Bayern Munich's massive 5-2 triumph over SV Darmstadt 98 in the Bundesliga clash on Saturday. He found the net in the 45+1 minute and managed to script history as it was his 31st goal this season - making him the player with the most goals in the debut Bundesliga season.

His 31 goals from 26 games overtook German legend Uwe Seeler, who scored 30 goals in the 1963-64 season for Hamburg.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Kane connected a header into the net from Joshua Kimmich’s pin-point cross to break the massive debut Bundesliga season record.

The English striker also beat his previous best mark of 30 league goals in a season which he achieved with Tottenham twice in the 2018 and 2023 seasons. Robert Lewandowski’s record of 41 goals in a single season would be next in sight of Kane.

Kane has also been in terrific form in UEFA Champions League where Bayern will next face Arsenal in the quarterfinals. There are still eight rounds of the Bundesliga remaining for him to chase Robert Lewandowski’s record of 41 goals in a single season.

However, Saturday's Bundesliga clash ended on an unfortunate note for Kane with an ankle injury sustained late in the game after he crashed into the post trying to reach the ball. It means his participation in England's upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium is in doubt.

Freund said Bayern were "in close coordination" with England about Kane and told reporters the striker "will take no risks" with injury.

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel said after the game he "hoped the incident was just a scary moment."

"He slipped and fell into the net and twisted his ankle. He's cooling it down with ice and we don't have a diagnosis yet.

"When Harry goes off it's never a good sign because Harry never goes off when there's still goals to score."

The 30-year-old forward has 37 goals in 36 appearances for Bayern this season.