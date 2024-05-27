Will Prince George and Louis serve military under UK PM Rishi Sunak's bombshell pledge?

Prince William and Kate Middleton's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis would be expected to do National Service for a year when they turn 18 under new mandatory program unveiled by the Conservative Party. The new plan would require all teenagers aged 18 to serve a paid year in the military or devote their one weekend every month for unpaid community service. (Reuters)

According to a senior minister, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the trio is expected to serve either in military or volunteer in the community under the plans outlined by PM Rishi Sunak in new election proposal. “National Service schemes in countries around the world show just how fulfilling it is for young people,” the UK PM said on Sunday.

The new plan would require all teenagers aged 18 to serve a paid year in the military or devote their one weekend every month for unpaid community service. The manifesto pledge by Conservative Party has sparked the first major debate of the election campaign.

When asked if young royals with caring obligations would be required to participate, Trevelyan told Sky News that the scope of involvement would be determined by a Royal Commission.

"Fundamentally the Prime Minister has been clear this would be for the vast majority of our young people, our 18 year-olds, this would be a mandatory part of both their continued education and journey to adulthood," she added.

When would Royal kids join National Service if program gets implemented?

If the program gets implemented, Prince George, now 10, will be the first of the Waleses to participate when he turns 18 in July 2031.

While Princess Charlotte, nine, would take part in 2032, Prince Louis, six, would join the National Service in 2035.

The implementation of National Service would also have an impact on other royal children as well.

The kids of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and 16-year-old son of Prince Edward are also anticipated to participate once they turn 18.

In the past, the Royal family members have served in the army, with Prince William spending around 7.5 years in full-time military service.

Last week, King Charles conferred the rank of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to Prince William.

With the title, the Prince of Wales is now in charge of the regiment that his estranged brother, Harry, served in during his time in the British Army.

Harry, who has relocated to the US with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie, was a British Army officer for ten years.