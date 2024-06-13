G7 Summit: Will PM Narendra Modi meet President Joe Biden in Italy? What US said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden are expected to meet on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy, the White House said on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Right) and US President Joseph Biden.

While speaking to reporters about Biden's Italy visit, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said, "He (Biden) expects to see Prime Minister Modi here. It's up to the Indians to formally confirm his attendance, but our expectation is that the two of them will have the opportunity to encounter one another."

"The nature of that encounter is still fluid because so much of the schedule is fluid," he added.

Sullivan also said Biden spoke to Modi to congratulate him for securing another term as prime minister. "President Biden actually spoke with President Modi by phone while we were in Paris to congratulate him on the election outcome and on being named Prime Minister for a third term," he added.

The two leaders last met during the COP28 Summit in Abu Dhabi last year.

PM Modi would be visiting Italy on Thursday on his first foreign tour after assuming office for a third consecutive term, foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra confirmed. Italy has invited India to attend the G7 Summit on June 14 as an Outreach Country.

The 50th G7 Summit will take place at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Italy's Apulia from June 13 to 15. This will be India's 11th participation in the G7 Summit and Modi's fifth consecutive participation at G7 Summit.

Modi is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of the G7, and the Outreach nations and the international organisations. “It will also afford him an opportunity to engage with other world leaders present at the G7 Summit on issues of importance to India as also to the Global South,” Kwatra added.

(With inputs from agencies)