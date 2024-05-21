 Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt spotted with wife after investing $100M in 30-year-old girlfriend’s company - Hindustan Times
Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt spotted with wife after investing $100M in 30-year-old girlfriend’s company

ByAditi Srivastava
May 21, 2024 09:01 AM IST

Eric Schmidt reemerges in limelight with wife Wendy after $100 million investment in girlfriend's tech startup, drawing attention to his high-profile wealth

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has stepped back into the limelight as he was recently seen with his wife, Wendy, months after reports surfaced about his $100 million investment in his 29-year-old girlfriend's tech startup. This high-profile investment earlier sparked a mix of intrigue and speculation, drawing attention to Schmidt, often dubbed NYC's "hottest bachelor," and his open marriage with his longtime partner, Wendy.

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has been appointed by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to lead a commission on reviving the state’s economy(Reuters)
Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has been appointed by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to lead a commission on reviving the state’s economy(Reuters)

Eric Schmidt reunites with wife Wendy

Since stepping down as Google’s CEO, Eric Schmidt has used his wealth to become one of the world’s most powerful figures in the tech industry. He owns multiple fortune-making companies and billions of dollars in assets. Additionally, his former position has made him a well-known figure in Silicon Valley and an influential adviser on artificial intelligence policy for the U.S. government, as reported by Forbes in 2023. The tech tycoon recently attended the 60th birthday party of interior designer Michael S. Smith renowned for renovating the White House during Obama’s presidential rule.

The couple mingled with fellow billionaires in their stylish outfits, with Wendy exuding elegance in a blue Chanel outfit. The 69-year-old Schmidt, who reportedly committed at least $100 million last year to a startup called Steel Perlot, led by 29-year-old entrepreneur Michelle Ritter, whom he has been dating, was seen publicly with his wife for the first time since 2019.

Who is Eric Schmidt dating?

The former Google CEO, who stepped down in 2011 after a decade with the tech giant, has taken on the role of Chairman for his much younger girlfriend Michelle Ritter’s startup, Steel Perlot. Schmidt has been married to his long-time partner Wendy for 40 years, and the couple is said to have a mutual understanding regarding their open marriage. Previously, Ritter, a graduate of Columbia Law School, worked as a research fellow at Stanford's Center for Cyber Security Research and for Homeland Security’s Subcommittee on Cybersecurity.

He is a "very, very active chairman," the 29-year-old told Forbes addressing Schmidt’s role in 2023. "We have a very typical CEO-chairman relationship." She added. However, it's hard to confirm whether the couple is still seeing each other, given that they have not been publicly spotted together since April 2023. Their last public appearance was at a star-studded party in Beverly Hills, attended by A-listers such as Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, Katy Perry, and Oprah.

News / Technology / Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt spotted with wife after investing $100M in 30-year-old girlfriend's company

