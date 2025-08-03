Dallas, Texas: Viral video of squid-shaped ‘UFO’ sparks debate, ‘The government is…’

A video has gone viral with the claim that a UFO was spotted over Dallas, Texas. DramaAlert shared the video on X, captioning it, “SQUID SHAPED UFO SPOTTED OVER DALLAS, TEXAS.” Dallas, Texas: Viral video of squid-shaped ‘UFO’ sparks debate (Pixabay - representational image)

Take a look:

In the comment section, many speculated that the footage is not real and is AI-generated. Some said it might be something else, and not a UFO. HindustanTimes.com could not independently verify the incident.

“Bro that was my drone malfunctioned,” one user joked. “Weird. They don't sell that kind of fireworks in Texas,” wrote one user, while another said, “Ai af”.

“Looks fake af,” one user said, while another wrote, “The government is trolling us”. “Since no one seems to be explaining this I will, It's called the "Jelly fish / Twilight effect" during a rocket launch,” claimed a user.

Houston has had the highest UFO sightings in Texas history

A list compiled by tracker revealed that Houston has had the most UFO sightings in Texas history. Since 1995, Houston has recorded as many as 435 UFO sightings. Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, and El Paso are other Texas locations with high UFO sightings.

Stacker opened up about America’s "alien obsession," and about compiling the information to find out the top ten places in each state with the highest UFO sightings. It said, "Stacker compiled a ranking of cities with the most UFO sightings in Florida using data from the National UFO Reporting Center. Data encompasses all reports of UFO sightings dating back to 1995. Sightings with locations listed across multiple cities were not included in this analysis. For now, the U.S. government's official stance is that extraterrestrial life does not exist. But if the last century is any indicator, that will do little to curb America's alien obsession."

Stacker explained, “UAP and UFO sightings in the U.S. are particularly concentrated in the West, partially because of the abundance of dark sky locations, where it's easier to spot objects with less light pollution. Those who believe they've seen something otherworldly can report it to the National UFO Reporting Center, which relies on volunteers to separate fact from fiction.”